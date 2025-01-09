Tragic road accident claims life of Khon Kaen student

Tragic road accident claims life of Khon Kaen student
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two 15 year old students from a school’s football academy were tragically hit by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Ban Phai district, Khon Kaen province.

One student died and the other was severely injured in the accident yesterday, January 8, at 7.10pm. The driver claimed he tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.

Police from Ban Phai district and emergency services were called to the scene near Ban Pang Ngiu School on Chaeng Sanit Road in Hin Tang subdistrict. They discovered the dead student, dressed in an orange shirt and black shorts, alongside his injured friend.

The injured student was promptly taken to Ban Phai Hospital for treatment. Nearby, they found an Isuzu pickup truck with the front left side dented and the headlight broken.

The driver, a 24 year old named Nid, appeared to be in shock.

Tragic road accident claims life of Khon Kaen student | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Initial investigations revealed that both students were football academy members who resided at the school. They had gone to buy items and were crossing the road back to the school when the incident occurred. The truck collided with them, causing one fatality and leaving the other seriously injured.

Nid disclosed to the police that he was travelling from Buriram province to visit his girlfriend in Udon Thani. As he approached the location, he saw the two students crossing the road without checking for oncoming vehicles.

He tried to brake and swerve but the students were struck by the left headlight. Nid noted that if he had not swerved, the impact would have been more severe, reported KhaoSod.

Following the accident, the police transported the dead teenager’s body to the hospital and coordinated with the parents and the school. Nid was taken for further questioning and legal proceedings, while the family was allowed to retrieve the body for funeral rites.

Tragic road accident claims life of Khon Kaen student | News by Thaiger

