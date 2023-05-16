Thai motorcyclist dies in high-speed Chon Buri sign post collision

Image via Rak Siam News

A tragic accident occurred today in Chon Buri, as a 34 year old Thai motorcyclist lost his life after crashing into a signpost. The motorcyclist, Eknakakorn Krasaechan from Sisaket province, was found dead near the 132+800 kilometre marker in the Thung Krat sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri. He had sustained severe lacerations on his forehead and head and was pronounced dead at the scene by Sawang Boriboon rescuers.

An eyewitness, identified as Saharat, reported the discovery of Eknakakorn’s body around 8am today. Saharat informed local media that he had observed Eknakakorn travelling at high speed on his motorbike toward a U-turn. The motorcyclist then lost control and collided with a traffic island, which caused his body to be flung off the motorbike and into a signpost.

“I rushed to help the victim and called the rescuers,” Saharat told Thai media. Sadly, Eknakakorn’s injuries proved fatal, and he passed away before the rescuers could arrive at the scene.

Eknakakorn’s red Honda Wave 125i motorbike was discovered nearby on the road. Following the incident, Sawang Boriboon rescuers transported his body to Banglamung Hospital for funeral arrangements, reports The Pattaya News.

Last month, a motorcyclist lost his life in Pattaya after colliding with the back of a stationary sedan while talking to his girlfriend on the phone. The man was found critically injured on Road No. 331 in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, heading towards the Sattahip district.