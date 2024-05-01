Speeding pickup slams into trailer on Phaholyothin, driver hurt

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A high-speed collision occurred today at 2am when a closed-box pickup truck crashed into the rear of a broken-down trailer truck on Phaholyothin Road in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. The driver of the pickup was seriously injured and trapped in the wreckage, necessitating urgent rescue efforts to save his life and transport him to the hospital.

The incident, which took place near the 42.9-kilometre mark on the inbound lane of the Phaholyothin Road in Khlong Luang district, was reported to Police Lieutenant Colonel Warut Phumphak, the deputy investigator at Khlong Luang Police Station. Upon receiving the report, he rushed to the scene along with traffic police officers, volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, and a team of rescue workers.

At the site of the crash, rescue teams were engaged in an operation to extract the driver of the Isuzu pickup truck, bearing the Bangkok registration 2 ฒส 3232, which had rear-ended the Nissan UD trailer truck with the mother vehicle’s registration 79-4367 and the trailer’s registration 79-4362, also registered in Bangkok.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 38 year old Thichatsil. He was eventually freed from the vehicle and promptly transported by an ambulance from Thammasat University Hospital to receive emergency treatment due to his severe injuries.

From inquiries made at the scene, 68 year old Noi, the driver of the trailer truck, reported that he was en route to deliver goods from Nava Nakorn to Klong Toey port when his vehicle broke down. He had pulled over to the side of the road and activated his emergency signals. Despite these precautions, the pickup truck collided with the rear of his trailer at high speed, reported KhaoSod.

Lieutenant Colonel Warut documented the scene for evidence and subsequently took the trailer truck driver in for further questioning. He plans to question the pickup driver once again and has coordinated for tow trucks to remove both vehicles from the scene to clear the area and facilitate traffic flow.