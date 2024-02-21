Dutchman found dead with 2 holes in neck in Pattaya condo

Police are investigating the cause of death and the weapon that left two holes in the neck of a 72 year old Dutchman in a Pattaya condominium.

A luxury condominium security guard, on Thap Praya Road in the Bang Lamung district, asked officers from the Mueang Pattaya Police Station to investigate room number 408 on the fourth floor of the condo after many residents complained about the unpleasant odour coming from the room.

The security guard explained that he went to check on the floor and detected the smell so reported the matter to the police to check inside the room.

Police and rescuers from the Sawang Borribun Foundation arrived at the accommodation at about 9.50pm yesterday, February 20. They entered the room with a spare key and encountered the shocking scene of the dead body of 72 year old Dutchman, Ronald Paul Pijiman.

Police reported that Pijiman was naked and lying face down in front of the bathroom. His body had begun to decompose. Police believe he passed away at least four days before the discovery. Further examination revealed two holes in Pijiman’s neck beneath his chin.

Police found the scissors in the bathroom basin but officers did not confirm them as the weapon responsible for the injuries.

No signs of struggle or theft were visible at the scene. The room was scattered with glass bottles of soda. A photo shared by ThaiRath depicted a bed with a phone charging cable, headphones, an air-con remote control, dentures, and a tray containing two soda bottles and drinking glasses.

The condo employee reported to police that the deceased rented the room a month before his demise. Security camera footage indicated that he entered the room at 10am on February 16 and had not left since then.

An investigation is ongoing to determine both the cause of death and the weapon used. The deceased’s body was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for an autopsy.