Nestopa unveils AI-enhanced property portal

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a move set to reshape Thailand’s property landscape, Nestopa has launched the nation’s inaugural artificial intelligence (AI)-powered property portal.

This cutting-edge platform promises to redefine the real estate experience for both local and international stakeholders.

Kevin Speakman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nestopa, elucidates the company’s vision.

“Nestopa pioneers the fusion of AI technology with real estate browsing and listing, embodying our ethos of finding your next place. We aim to establish new standards in efficiency and reliability, striving to become Thailand’s foremost property portal.”

Nestopa’s platform distinguishes itself by offering real-time property listings, facilitated by advanced API integrations and AI algorithms. This innovation significantly streamlines the property search process, benefitting buyers and brokers alike.

Central to Nestopa’s arsenal of AI tools is the AI Image Description Generator, which automatically generates detailed property descriptions from images. This feature simplifies the listing process, enhancing property visibility and attracting potential buyers.

Pattaraporn Teerasataporn, Co-Founder and CMO of Nestopa, underscores the platform’s marketing prowess, particularly tailored for developers.

“Nestopa goes beyond conventional listings, offering a bespoke marketing strategy encompassing lead generation, content creation, and agent events.”

Transitioning from Indian dominance to a Ukrainian surge in user base, Nestopa’s adaptability on the global stage is evident. This shift underscores the platform’s appeal and responsiveness to international market dynamics.

With 70% of users hailing from Thailand and 30% from international locations, Nestopa’s demographic diversity underscores its global relevance. As the platform continues to evolve, it cements its status as an innovative hub for real estate opportunities in Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

For those intrigued by Nestopa’s revolutionary AI-driven property portal, further information and services can be explored at their website or by contacting the team directly at (66) 64 540 7000 or via Email at info@nestopa.com.

In related news, Phuket’s property market has been catapulted to unprecedented heights, with foreign interest igniting a buying spree sending prices soaring. Phattarachai Taweewong, director of Research and Communications at Colliers International (Thailand), revealed that the allure of owning a slice of paradise in Phuket has pushed land prices to astronomical levels, hitting as high as 25 to 100 million baht per rai.