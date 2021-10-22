Connect with us

Road deaths

Road safety group says bad roads to blame for many motorbike accidents

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Jon

The director of the road safety group, ThaiRAP, says bad roads are a significant contributor to motorbike accidents in the kingdom. Kasem Choo­charukul was commenting on Thailand having the highest number of deaths from motorbike accidents in the world. According to a Bangkok Post report, he says 3 out of 4 roads, covering a distance of 1,000 kilometres, have been deemed unsafe for motorbike riders. Risks include curved lanes that are designed for cars, not bikes, as well as hazards such as holes in the roads. He blames the fact that in Thailand, roads are designed for car drivers, not bike riders, despite the latter group making up the majority of road users.

“Roads in Australia, France, England, and the US are mostly designed for cars due to there being proportionally more cars than motorcycles, but it’s not like that in Thailand.”

Other hazards in Thailand include bike lanes being on the left, which is also the lane for lorries. The roadside positioning of electric poles and trees has also contributed to motorbike fatalities, while roadside barriers are designed with cars, not bikes, in mind. Kasem is calling on the government to invest more in road safety measures for Thailand’s motorbike users.

“If the government injects only 0.1 – 0.2 % of GDP each year, or about 15 billion baht into the road network, it will save some 7,500 people from suffering a road accident each year.”

In 2018, a World Health Organisation report revealed that over 22,000 people had died in road traffic accidents in Thailand that year, with 74% of victims being bike riders. Chamaiphan Santikan, a former WHO adviser, says the number of bikes in the kingdom increases by around a million each year. However, while 21 million bikes have been registered, around 11 million users don’t have a driving licence. Chamaiphan points out that the annual death rate from motorbike accidents is higher than the number of Covid-19 fatalities.

“Over the past 18 years, the yearly number of deaths from motorcycle accidents has been more than the number of deaths we have seen from Covid-19 last or this year. But the government hasn’t stepped up measures to deal with this issue. A proposal was also submitted to the PM but it has yet to see progress.”

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-22 10:04
18 minutes ago, Thaiger said: roads are designed for car drivers, not bike riders, The Bangkok sidewalks are designated for moterbikes, NOT pedestrians.
image
KaptainRob
2021-10-22 10:19
Quote “If the government injects only 0.1 – 0.2 % of GDP each year, or about 15 billion baht into the road network, it will save some 7,500 people from suffering a road accident each year.” Compulsory driver education and…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 mins ago

Largest petrochemical producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Phuket13 mins ago

Phuket officials confirm island’s recovery plan following sandbox “success”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 mins ago

Indonesia cuts Covid-19 quarantine period to 5 days

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand32 mins ago

Expect thunderstorms and strong winds over the next day
Road deaths43 mins ago

Road safety group says bad roads to blame for many motorbike accidents
Tourism1 hour ago

Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Tourism2 hours ago

46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Tourism14 hours ago

Bangkok’s 2 airports prepared to welcome international travellers
Drugs15 hours ago

Alleged launderer for drug kingpin arrested, 70 million in assets seized
Thailand News Today16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | PM tells the media to ‘chill’, Large hospital flooded, Woman dies after Vax | Oct. 21
World16 hours ago

Vatican launches Click to Pray 2.0 app to encourage prayer
Events18 hours ago

Full Moon Party attempt Saturday muted by Covid-19 restrictions
Crime19 hours ago

Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai Comedy shows, Lost in Translation, Thai embassy | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 43
Thailand1 month ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending