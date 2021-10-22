Connect with us

Thailand

Expect thunderstorms and strong winds over the next day

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Siameze.com

Thailand is expected to see thunderstorms and heavy winds nationwide that may last through tomorrow. A rain warning was issued for October 21-23. There are easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over northern Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea. The South will see continuous rains with the Gulf of Thailand seeing wave heights at 1 metre.

The rain warning comes as another high-pressure area from China has spread to cover southern China. It is expected to cover Vietnam and northern Laos today and will cover northern Thailand and the South China Sea over the next 2 days.

The north, northeast, and central regions of Thailand are expected to see 20% of thunderstorms of the area. The eastern region is expected to see 30% thunderstorms of the area with sea wave heights of around 1 metre. The southeastern coast is expected to see 40% of thunderstorms of the area with the same height of waves at around 1 metre. The southwest region is expected to see the highest percentage of rain with 60% of the area seeing isolated, heavy rain. Waves are also expected to be around 1 metre high. Bangkok and its surrounding areas is expected to see 30% of thunderstorms of the area.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending