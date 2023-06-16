Motorcyclist killed in Chon Buri crash as lorry driver flees scene

Picture courtesy of เพื่อนกัน ณ บ่อวิน Facebook

A 28 year old motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a lorry in Chon Buri, but the lorry driver vanished from the scene. Police are searching for the driver by reviewing CCTV footage and are calling for cautious driving, particularly on bypass roads where vehicles often speed.

At the accident site, the body of Kritsana Taen-ngu was discovered with a broken arm, ribcage, and neck. His face was severely injured, and his leg was still entangled with his grey and black GPX motorcycle, with a red license plate number 2-5446 from Ban Bueng Police Station. The front of the motorcycle was crushed, and fragments of the lorry’s mudguard were scattered, but the lorry was nowhere to be seen, Khaosod reported this morning.

The rescue worker, Thanakrit Charuprongkit, said that when they reached the accident scene, they found one fatality with his leg trapped in the motorcycle. Pieces of the lorry’s mudguard were present, but the lorry was not at the scene. The police will investigate, searching for the other vehicle involved in the accident. The bypass road is known for vehicles travelling at high speeds, so motorcyclists should exercise caution to prevent accidents in the area.

In their preliminary investigation, the police have collected evidence related to the lorry and will be reviewing CCTV footage from the accident site to proceed with the legal process.

The ThaiRSC reported in January that as many as 939,713 road accidents were reported in Thailand last year, up 4.7% from 2021. Road accidents killed 14,737 people, and injured 924,799 last year, ThaiRSC said. The committee reported that 536 deaths and 7,885 injuries were among foreigners.

