Man ran over by Bangkok-Ubon train in Nakhon Ratchasima province | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Man ran over by Bangkok-Ubon train in Nakhon Ratchasima province
A man has been run over by a Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train early this morning in the northeastern province of Korat, with rescuers saying his body was cut in half. Police rescue workers say they discovered the man’s mutilated body at around 2am about 200 metres from the Huay Thalaeng district railway station.
Police say the man appears to be between the ages of 50 to 55 years old and are currently investigating to find his identity after no documents were found on his body. They say it is not known whether he had fallen from the train or was crossing the track when the accident happened. Police say one of the man’s legs had been previously amputated, which could help identify the victim.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
North East
Market vendor returns home to honor promise to late mother after winning lottery
A market vendor in Trat province is returning home to “honour a promise to her late mother” after winning a 6 million baht first prize in the country’s state bi-monthly lottery draw (drawn on the 1st and 16th of each month). 49 year old Metta Pomchaiya went home to Sakon Nakhon during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown phase to make merit to her late mother. It is there that she promised her spirit that if she ever won the lottery, she would return home and be a market vendor there.
For now, she and her husband, Prasong Sangthim, have filed their winning ticket with the Nongbon police on October 1, after the last 2 numbers of her ticket matched in the lotto draw. She is said to be finally returning home to the northeastern province to make a living and settle there. The husband and wife team were working at the local market in Trat Province before.
Another winner was a man who purchased the last lottery ticket from a local vendor. Somjai Srihabut 40 years old from Nong Bua Lamphu Province is a backhoe driver and won one of of the 6 million baht first prizes. The winner revealed he was looking for a ticket with the number 59 but the winning numbers of 837893 was all the ticket vendor had available. His family went with him to file their ticket with the Nong Bua Lamphu City Police Station.
Somjai revealed he had to calm down before reporting his ticket to the police. He had won the lottery 4 times in a row but this is his biggest win yet.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Wife who wanted a divorce allegedly killed by husband in murder-suicide
A woman in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has allegedly been shot dead by her husband because she wanted a divorce. It’s alleged the man then turned the gun on himself, dying from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police officers called to a property in the sub-district of Thephalai found the bodies of 46 year old Mongkhol Aksorn, and his 34 year old wife, Saifon Aksorn, who was face down in a pool of blood. According to a report in Nation Thailand, an acquaintance of Saifon’s informed police that the woman wanted to leave her husband for another man. When she asked Mongkhol for a divorce, it’s understood he took her car and drove away. He subsequently returned to the property, which is when the shooting is believed to have taken place.
According to a neighbour who heard the gun shots, the couple argued frequently.
“Yesterday, they fought about a car that belonged to Saifon, but which Mongkhol had borrowed. He drove off in the car and returned a short while later, when I heard several gunshots from their house.”
The police investigation is ongoing.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Teenagers allegedly fired guns into the air, stray bullet kills 16 year old girl
A 19 year old man faces charges of intent to murder for allegedly shooting and killing a teenage girl. The man told police he shot the gun in the sky and did not intend to harm anyone. The stray bullet went through the girl’s heart and also injured her friend.
16 year old Nutthicha Thanthaisong was riding home on a motorcycle from an event in the Isaan province Buriram while a group of teenagers were allegedly firing off guns. A bullet hit her back and exited through her heart, killing her. Her 19 year old friend driving the motorcycle was also injured by the bullet. Nation Thailand says he is being treated, but did not report on the details of his injury.
Police questioned 19 year old Natthakit Boonluea after receiving reports from 6 of the man’s friends saying he shot the teenage girl. Natthakit told police he shot the gun in the sky and did not aim it at the girl.
Police say they believe more people were shooting off guns and plan to question around 50 people that may have been involved in the shooting.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya to host eating contest next weekend, everyone welcome
2 new cases of Covid-19, both Thai returnees from UK and South Africa
Poll shows large majority believe child abuse at schools is not okay
Man ran over by Bangkok-Ubon train in Nakhon Ratchasima province
UPDATE: Trump says he is “starting to feel good” after being hospitalised
Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review
Bangkok Airways offering up to a 20% discount to certain groups of Thais
More Thai airports to be prepared for the arrival of medical tourists
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event
Protest organisers have been silenced for Tuesday’s anniversary of the Thammasat University Massacre
Pattaya mopping up after flooding and erosion from heavy rains
UK battles big spike in new Covid-19 cases, but deaths remain low
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
The man who wrote the bad reviews for Koh Chang’s Sea View Resort has a criminal record
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
New visa amnesty allows foreigners to stay in Thailand until October 31, with 60 day extensions
Update on rumoured extension of Thailand’s visa amnesty
More categories of foreigners to be granted entry to Thailand
Foreign teachers checked by immigration at Sarasas school after alleged student abuse
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
- Business3 days ago
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
- Events1 day ago
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
- Thailand3 days ago
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Phang Nga3 days ago
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade