Poll shows large majority believe child abuse at schools is not okay | The Thaiger

Poll shows large majority believe child abuse at schools is not okay
A new poll finds the vast majority of Thais believe child abuse at schools is not okay. The Suan Dusit Rajabhat University Poll, or Suan Dusit Poll asked 1,896 people nationwide from September 29 – October 2, to gather their opinions on the recent spate of reported abuses of children in Nonthaburi and other Bangkok schools.
(The Thaiger believes it’s an odd poll to conduct).
Although 79% of respondents say they did not have direct experience with such violence in classrooms by teachers, about 84% say the teachers who were accused of the abuse had overacted with about the same amount saying they lacked professional ethics.
21% of respondents say they had direct experience with school violence, which included being beaten with a ruler, stick, blackboard eraser, pinched or kept in isolation from others. A large majority also said the abuse indicated negligence on behalf of the schools with the same amount indicating the Ministry of Education should urgently put preventative measures in place.
Almost 87% say the teachers lacked a conscience and spirit of being an educator with 73% saying the problem showed a failure in screening teachers, and 63% blaming school administrators. Lower percentages (under 50%) blamed social, economic, family and personal problems for the abuse.
An overwhelming majority also pointed the finger towards school administrators, saying they should pay more attention to teachers, including their behaviours and that of the students. While 68% of respondents said parents must keep a close watch on their children and about 61% said such abuse should see educators receiving harsher punishments.
The poll’s results come after the news of a school in Nonthaburi being criticised after one of its teachers was caught on CCTV hitting and pushing kindergartners to the ground. The school fired the teacher along with other teachers who witnessed the abuse but did nothing to stop it. The controversy also caused an investigation into the teachers, finding that many were not properly licensed.
Pattaya to host eating contest next weekend, everyone welcome
Pattaya will host a big eating contest next weekend with everyone welcome to join in the fun. Registration is now open for 4 person teams as well as individual contestants to participate in “The War Eating Contest 2020 #1.” The event will be held at the Royal Garden Plaza shopping centre with prizes worth more than 100,000 baht. Even organisers say they expect up to 40 teams to register for the contest on October 10 and 11.
The eating contest requires participants to eat 60 CP brand sausages as fast as they can within 5 minutes with only 5 teams advancing to the final round. Runner-ups can choose to take a further challenge of eating 100 sausages as fast as they can in 10 minutes, with the most amount of sausages eaten the fastest winning the competition.
The team rounds will compete the first day with the individual teams competing the second day. Those who prove themselves to be among the 100 fastest eaters will be challenged to eat 3 x 6 inch Subway sandwiches within 5 minutes. Organisers say the winners will receive a 2 night hotel voucher to the Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, a 20,000 baht and 10,000 baht VIP Gift Card and a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Thailand certificate.
Ripley’s Thailand Facebook Page or www.ripleysthailand.com has all of the info to register. Organisers say the contest is open to all ages, sex and nationalities although minors will need to sign a waiver. There is a 700 baht registration fee which varies depending on the event.
Man ran over by Bangkok-Ubon train in Nakhon Ratchasima province
A man has been run over by a Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train early this morning in the northeastern province of Korat, with rescuers saying his body was cut in half. Police rescue workers say they discovered the man’s mutilated body at around 2am about 200 metres from the Huay Thalaeng district railway station.
Police say the man appears to be between the ages of 50 to 55 years old and are currently investigating to find his identity after no documents were found on his body. They say it is not known whether he had fallen from the train or was crossing the track when the accident happened. Police say one of the man’s legs had been previously amputated, which could help identify the victim.
Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review
A Koh Chang hotel is agreeing to settle a dispute with an American being sued, if he agrees to retract his bad online reviews of the hotel.
Wesley Barnes, is being sued by the hotel after refusing to stop leaving bad online reviews of the resort on TripAdvisor. Immigration police arrested Barnes and detained him on the island on defamation charges. The managing director of Sea View Koh Chang, Pholkrit Ratanawong, says the meeting is set for October 8 at the hotel.
“We want the disputed party to stop the damage by deleting the old reviews and clarify that his comments were not entirely about his experience with our service.”
”If he had only commented about our service, that would have been fine. But there were accusations. That’s why we filed a defamation lawsuit.”
Barnes’ reviews contained accusations of slavery at the hotel and a racist comment about a staff member, who is Czech.
Pholkrit says the hotel was criticised about “how badly hotel staff were treated” and several bookings were cancelled after Barnes posted the review. He also claims that foreign staff members had been threatened following media attention.
Despite Barnes’ being sued by the hotel, other foreigners had also posted negative reviews about the resort. Barnes stayed at the hotel for one night on June 27 and was involved in a dispute with staff after he refused to pay a 500 baht corkage fee when he allegedly took a bottle of gin into the hotel’s restaurant. Since then, Barnes has posted 4 negative reviews of the hotel on TripAdvisor.
The news of his arrest has many netizens weighing their own opinions of Thailand’s defamation laws, sparking controversy online. Some of those opinions can be seen here, along with responses by both Barnes and Sea View Resort.
Since the story made international headlines, Barnes was found to have a criminal record in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, USA. The record indicates that he was arrested for possessing a firearm in a downtown venue. Barnes has been working as a teacher in Bangkok, despite his record.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
