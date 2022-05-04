Road deaths
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
A Japanese businessman died in a motorbike accident on a mountain in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, yesterday. His 10 year old daughter is seriously injured and is being treated at Mai Sai hospital.
Yesterday, 52 year old Shimizu Masaeki was taking his 10 year old daughter up Doi Pha Hee mountain in Chiang Rai province when he is thought to have lost control and come off the road. Siam Ruamjai Rescue Unit discovered Shimizu’s body in the grass and found his seriously injured 10 year old daughter lying near him, who was urgently taken to receive treatment at Mae Sai hospital. Details of the child’s injuries are unknown.
The incident happened between Pong Ngam subdistrict and Wiang Pham Kham subdistrict in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province.
Masaeki was a managing director of a private asset management company in Pathumwan District in Bangkok. Masaeki’s wife is from Mai Sai district in Chiang Rai.
Police collected evidence at the scene and are interviewing eyewitnesses to determine the cause of the accident.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
