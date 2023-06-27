Fatal lorry collision on Asia Highway: Pickup driver loses control during storm

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A shocking lorry collision resulting in a fatality occurred on the Asia Highway, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, when a pickup driver lost control of his steering wheel due to a sudden jolt. The impact was captured on the lorry’s dash-cam.

At approximately 1.30am today authorities in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya received a report of a fatal car accident on the outbound section of the Asia Highway, around the 23-kilometre marker. The incident occurred in the Hantara district. Officer Kamphol Inteewong immediately attended the scene alongside the Puttaisawanh Foundation, a local support organisation.

Upon their arrival, they discovered a yellow Mitsubishi pickup truck, with registration plate 4153 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, on the grassy verge at the side of the highway. The vehicle had sustained significant damage. Inside, they found the deceased body of 29 year old Aekarin Srisaohea from Udon Thani province. Due to the force of the impact, his body was trapped inside the vehicle, requiring rescue workers to use extraction equipment to remove him, reported KhaoSod.

Approximately 200 metres from the pickup, a white 10-wheeler lorry, with registration plate 71-2042 Pathum Thani, was parked at the roadside. Its rear end exhibited significant signs of collision, with shattered tail lights and a badly damaged bumper. The lorry’s driver, 33 year old Satchasil Suetsat, appeared visibly shaken while waiting for the police.

Satchasil recounted that he was transporting goods from Pathum Thani to Chiang Mai province. As he reached the scene of the accident during a rainstorm, his lorry was abruptly hit from the rear. The sudden jolt surprised him, causing him to lose his grip on the steering wheel. Struggling to regain control of his vehicle, he managed to pull over to the roadside. Upon exiting his lorry to assess the damage, he found the pickup truck lodged in his lorry’s rear end and promptly notified the police.

Inspection of the lorry’s dash-cam footage revealed that as it was driving along the highway when it reached the accident site, the lorry violently jerked, almost veering off into the barrier lane.

Local authorities have performed an exhaustive investigation of the collision marks on both vehicles. The lorry driver was also asked to provide a formal statement to aid the ongoing investigation and law enforcement’s subsequent actions.