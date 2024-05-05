Drugged man causing disturbance on Pattaya road apprehended

Picture courtesy of สยามชล นิวส์

With a swift response from Pattaya police and local civilians, a man under the influence of drugs and causing a disturbance on Pattaya Central Road was apprehended in the wee hours this morning, May 5.

The incident began at 3.30am when a report reached Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaowalit Suwanmanee, about a man behaving erratically in front of a rice porridge shop on Pattaya Central Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chaowalit and his team were quick to arrive on the scene.

The officers found a 30 year old Thai man, wearing a red and white T-shirt and black jeans, sitting in the middle of the road in a state of agitation. On the arrival of the police, the man, who was shouting incoherently, took off on a run.

His attempt to enter the rice porridge shop caused a wave of panic among the Thai and foreign customers, prompting them to flee the scene. However, police officers, with the aid of civilians nearby, managed to subdue and capture him.

The man, who identified himself by the nickname Ton, confessed to consuming methamphetamine before his public display of agitation. Following his arrest, Ton was transported to Pattaya Police Station, where drug tests were conducted, and legal proceedings were initiated.

Detailing the incident, 51 year old Prawit Chanhong, who works as a security guard at the rice porridge shop, shared that the man emerged out of nowhere and began to act out in a strange manner right in front of the shop. Concerned for the safety of the customers, he wasted no time in alerting the police to apprehend the man.

Fortunately, despite the commotion, there were no reported injuries from the incident, reported Pattaya News.

“I saw this man appearing from nowhere and acting weirdly in front of the shop. I was concerned about the safety of the customers, so I immediately called the police to take care of the situation. I am glad that no one got hurt in the incident,” Prawit said.