Fatal crash in Udon Thani as driver fatigue leads to tragedy

A tragic road accident occurred yesterday at 7.50am when a pickup truck veered off course and collided with a streetlight before plunging into the central ditch of Mittraphap Road in Udon Thani, Thailand. The driver, a 56 year old man from Udon Thani, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife, in her 50s, sustained injuries.

Witthaya Panlao, Chief of the Udon Thani Highway Police Volunteer Rescue Unit at the Non Sa-at service point, was alerted by a good samaritan to the crash involving a bronze Toyota Vigo with the license plate ฒห-869 Bangkok. Upon arrival, they discovered the vehicle in a state of total disrepair. The driver, identified as Chuad Krutlakorn, was found deceased, still strapped in with his seatbelt.

Rescue workers employed hydraulic extraction tools to remove his body, a process that took nearly an hour. He had sustained severe head injuries. His wife, who was also in the vehicle, was conscious and suffered from body aches and a laceration to her head, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple was travelling from Chon Buri province to Udon Thani’s Ban Dung district to pick up their child for the school break. The cause of the accident is suspected to be driver fatigue, and the Kum Pha Wa Pi Police Station is conducting further inquiries to determine the precise cause.

