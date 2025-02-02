Deadly crash on Western Ring Road: 2 killed, 3 injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision involving a cement-laden trailer, an unmarked police car, and a steel-carrying trailer resulted in three injuries and two fatalities.

The police plan to interview the drivers and injured parties to determine the cause. Today, February 2, at 1am, Police Lieutenant Colonel Kritchatha Pratumkaew from Sam Khok Police Station received a report of a car colliding with a trailer on Western Ring Road No. 9, heading towards Bang Pa-In in Bang Krabue subdistrict, Sam Khok district, Pathum Thani province.

Advertisements

The officer, along with Por Tek Tung Foundation volunteers equipped with extraction tools, attended the scene.

At the site, an 18-wheel steel trailer with a Kamphaeng Phet license plate was found with rear-end damage. The driver, Sakon, a 32 year old, remained unharmed.

A black Honda car from Bangkok was wedged between the steel trailer and a cement trailer, having sustained significant damage at both ends. Three injured people were transported to the hospital, while two dead bodies were extracted from the vehicle after a two-hour operation, though their identities remain unknown.

Behind the collision, a cement-laden 18-wheeler from Phatthalung had pushed the Honda into the steel trailer. Drivers were taken to Sam Khok Police Station.

At the scene, over 10 people identified themselves as Metropolitan Police officers, stating the injured and bodies were also police officers.

Advertisements

Sakon, the steel trailer driver, recounted that he had parked on the roadside when he heard a loud crash. On inspection, he saw the car and cement trailer had collided with his trailer, prompting him to call for rescue services, reported KhaoSod.

Sam Khok police, along with forensic doctors from the Ministry of Justice, were present to investigate, document the incident, and have the Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers transport the bodies to the Ministry of Justice’s forensic department for autopsies.

The driver of the Honda and the injured people will be summoned for questioning regarding the cause of the accident.