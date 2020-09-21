4 people drown after SUV careers into canal in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Road deaths
4 people drown after SUV careers into canal in Chon Buri
4 people died after a driver allegedly hit a curb and lost control of her Toyota Fortuner SUV, running it off the road and into a Chon Buri canal.
The driver, 38 year old Sukanya from Bangkok, survived and told police she was driving 6 friends from Bangkok to Rai Lak Thong, a subdistrict in Chon Buri. She says the road was dark and she was unfamiliar with the area. She hit a curb, breaking through the road barrier and overturning the car. The SUV then slid into the a Phanat Nikhom district canal.
The water in the canal was high due to the weekend storm. The driver and 2 others were able to get out through the window, but the others – 1 man and 3 women – drowned in the submerged vehicle. By the time rescue workers arrived and pulled the bodies out of the car, they were dead.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Road deaths
9 year old killed after truck hydroplaned into Phuket restaurant and shop
A 9 year old girl was killed after a pickup truck driver lost control of his vehicle, hydroplaning on the wet road and crashing into a roadside restaurant in Phuket. 7 other people were injured.
The outdoor restaurant had tables set up in front of a motorbike shop. The truck ploughed through the tables and crashed into the motorbike shop’s window. The road was slippery from the rain. The truck driver says he was heading toward Phang Nga when he lost control of his truck, hitting a car and motorbike before crashing into the restaurant and into the shop window.
The 9 year old girl was found unconscious on the scene and was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital. One person had a severe head injury and blood was coming out of her ears. Luckily, the other 6 people only had minor injuries like scratches, cuts and bruises. One person had 2 teeth knocked out. They were all taken to Thalang hospital. The Phuket News did not report on if the people were eating at the restaurant when the incident occurred.
The driver, 31 year old Suwit Rakkarn, also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say they are still investigating to determine if the crash was alcohol related.
“At this stage, we have not decided what charge he will face, as we are still waiting for the alcohol test result and we will question him more after he is discharged from the hospital.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Road deaths
3 local government officials killed in head on collision
2 local village chiefs and a local secretary were killed in a head on collision in Ayutthaya last night when their car swerved across the road and collided with an oncoming 18 wheel lorry, police say. The local government officials were on their way home from a friend’s birthday party in the Nakhon Luang district.
The 3 men served in the Uthai district. 38 year old Sarawut Sangprapai was the Moo 9 village chief in tambon Uthai. 42 year old Pinyo Sirisilp was the Moo 10 village chief in tambon Uthai. 53 year old Preecha Thongchart was the secretary of Khanham Tambon Administrative Organisation. Sarawut and Pinyo died at the scene. Preecha died on the way to the hospital.
The truck driver, 49 year old Boonchuay Suchitjun, says the car swerved across the centre line and collided the lorry head on.
Nakhon Luang police investigator Charoenchai Pothisarat says the incident happened around 9:30pm at Nakhon Luang Tha Rua road in tambon Bang Rakam. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Road deaths
Holiday weekend road death toll: 59
Road deaths surged during the holiday weekend. 59 people were killed in road incidents and 365 people were injured, according to the Transport Ministry. From last Thursday to Monday, a total of 405 road incidents were reported across Thailand. 116 of the incidents involved motorcycles and 31 out of the 59 deaths involved motorcycles. Many of the crashes and collisions were related to speeding.
Bangkok and Suphanburi had the highest number of road incidents. Bangkok had 38 car incidents and Suphanburi reported 9 road incidents involving motorcycles.
More than 14 million vehicles drove in and out of a Bangkok. The ministry says it was nearly 39% more than they had expected. Many people traveled by driving private cars. The ministry expected more people to utilise public transportation. While 9.82 million people used public transportation, it was nearly 11% less than what was expected.
Many had last Friday and Monday off work as substitute days for Songkran after April’s water celebrations were cancelled due to lockdown measures. Songkran is also known as the “7 Deadly Days” due to the hundreds of road deaths during the holiday. Just 1 day of Songkran last year racked up 59 deaths and 598 injuries.
SOURCES:Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Wayne Rocks
September 21, 2020 at 3:58 pm
I am also from Florida. Sanford and ;make city. I love how your stories are written.
I currently live in Udon Thani with my family. I have been here since 2012. .
Keep up the good work/