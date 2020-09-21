4 people drown after SUV careers into canal in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

A 9 year old girl was killed after a pickup truck driver lost control of his vehicle, hydroplaning on the wet road and crashing into a roadside restaurant in Phuket. 7 other people were injured.

The outdoor restaurant had tables set up in front of a motorbike shop. The truck ploughed through the tables and crashed into the motorbike shop’s window. The road was slippery from the rain. The truck driver says he was heading toward Phang Nga when he lost control of his truck, hitting a car and motorbike before crashing into the restaurant and into the shop window.

The 9 year old girl was found unconscious on the scene and was pronounced dead at Thalang Hospital. One person had a severe head injury and blood was coming out of her ears. Luckily, the other 6 people only had minor injuries like scratches, cuts and bruises. One person had 2 teeth knocked out. They were all taken to Thalang hospital. The Phuket News did not report on if the people were eating at the restaurant when the incident occurred.

The driver, 31 year old Suwit Rakkarn, also had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say they are still investigating to determine if the crash was alcohol related.

“At this stage, we have not decided what charge he will face, as we are still waiting for the alcohol test result and we will question him more after he is discharged from the hospital.”

SOURCE: Phuket News

