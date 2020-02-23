2 dead, 18 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat bus crash | The Thaiger

Road deaths
2 dead, 18 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat bus crash
Two people have been killed and 18 more inured in a bus crash today in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat. Police say the bus overturned after sliding backward while ascending a steep hill in Khanom district, killing two passengers and injuring 18. The incident occurred at about 11:30am while the bus was transporting tourists back to Songkhla province after a trip to Surat Thani.
The bus driver, 47 year old Phankhom Tulathon, told police that while passing through Khanom district, the northernmost district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, passengers asked him to drive up a hill called Noen Thewada, a famous tourist spot, for sightseeing.
Phankhom says that while climbing the slope, he found the bus was not powerful enough. Although he shifted to a lower gear, the bus began sliding backward, and quickly gathered speed. The bus veered off the road, hit a tree, overturned, and ended up on its side.
Two women were crushed to death. They were identified as 46 year old Sansanee Phurangsee and Ajjana Nopkhunkachorn, aged 63, both from Songkhla’s Hat Yai district.
Eighteen other passengers were injured, three of them seriously, and were rushed to nearby hospitals.
Police are questioning the bus driver to determine the exact cause of the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Pregnant woman injured, boy killed as fire-damaged tree collapses on their truck
A boy is dead and a pregnant woman seriously injured after a roadside tree broke and fell on their pickup truck in the western province of Kanchanaburi yesterday. Police say the incident occurred at about 3:30pm while 24 year old Kanokkorn Sangkhachi was driving a Nissan Navara pickup along Highway 323. She was accompanied by her 12 year old brother, Tao, a student.
At the kilometre 234 marker, a tree suddenly collapsed and fell on the truck, causing it to skid off the highway. The vehicle was badly damaged, as nearly the entire roof was ripped off by the falling tree. Kanokkorn, who is 5 months pregnant, was seriously injured, while her her brother was killed.
Tewin Meesap, chief of the Khao Laem National Park, where the incident occurred, says the lower part of the tree that fell on the truck was burned in a fire that ravaged the roadside forest between kilometres 232-238 yesterday. The tree also brought down power posts and transmission cables, causing a blackout in the entire district of Sangkhla Buri.
In a related development, police in Lampang province have arrested a suspected arsonist for setting forest fires.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Rescue worker struck and killed at accident scene
A member of a rescue unit is dead after he was hit by a speeding pickup truck while helping victims at an accident scene in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan yesterday. Police identified the victim as Atthawut Nubanko of the Sawang Phae Paisan Thammasathan rescue unit.
Another rescuer from the same team, Likit Inklam, told police that he and Atthawut arrived on a motorcycle at the accident scene, where a pickup truck had veered off the road and hit a tree, dumping vats of jellyfish on the roadside.
After parking the motorcycle and placing an emergency light on it, he and Atthawut went to examine the truck. They were on the roadside when the driver of a dark Toyota Vigo lost control after failing to negotiate the bend.
Likit says he jumped from the road and escaped harm, but Atthawat was struck and killed.
Police are investigating the incident.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post
Biker decapitated in Lampang
Police and rescue services in the northern Lampang province were confronted with a gruesome scene after the driver of a Kawasaki Z650 hit a metal lamp post in the middle of a downward section on the Lampang-Chiang Mai superhighway.
The biker’s head, out of its helmet, was on one side of the road, his body on the other.
The biker was identified as 28 year old “Tossawat” from Chantha Buri. He was the last in a convoy of several big bikes heading to Chiang Mai, when he lost control on the Doi Khun Tan hill.
His friends informed relatives of the tragedy which happened around 1:30 pm

