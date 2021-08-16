Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases and 182 deaths

21,157 new cases and 182 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, in the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 899,451 Covid-19 cases. There are currently 210,934 people in Thailand being treated for the coronavirus.

Out of the new cases reported today, 658 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. New cases at prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis and field hospitals are being set up on site.

More information will be released this afternoon.

