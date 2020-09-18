Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally | The Thaiger

Protests
Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is rolling out his biggest weapon, fear, to try and persuade anti-government protesters to postpone tomorrow’s rally at the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus. He asked them to consider putting off their plans to hold the rally at least “until the Covid-19 outbreak is over”.
In a televised address, he asked Thais to unite in ending the Covid-19 crisis “before focusing on political issues”. PM Prayut has not mentioned ‘Covid’ as an issue before the other student rallies.
The rally has been planned for this Saturday with student and anti-government groups demanding amendments to the 2017 Thai constitution, dissolution of the parliament, an end to intimidation of government critics and changes to the role of the Thai Head of State.
Whilst Thailand has largely contained the worst of the Covid-19 virus, reaching 101 days without a local transmission, before a handful of 3 local transmission cases over the past 2 weeks. But Prayut claimed the rallies would “put Thailand at the risk of a 2nd wave of Covid-19 infections”. He went on to say the 2nd wave could affect the livelihoods of more than 10 million people “and further exacerbate the economic situation”. Prayut warned that protester should “not do anything that would prompt another lockdown”.
His appeal, using Covid-19 as his main argument to stop the rally, will probably do little to dampen the enthusiasm of the anti-government groups. More likely, the forecast for a 90% chance of rain around Bangkok tomorrow will be a greater deterrent.
The protest organisers were hoping they could attract some 50,000 people to the rally but security officials say they predict the numbers will be more like 20,000. The August 19 Democracy Monument rally attracted up to 10,000.
Speaking about the planned protest, the PM has said, numerous times, that he wants to avoid any violence “at all costs”.
“I respect your opinions, but today Thailand is feeling the pain that we have to urgently tackle first, and that is to mitigate the economic losses brought on by the outbreak. We should not worsen the situation.”
During his TV speech last night, Prayut warned the protesters that political unrest would delay economic recovery, as it would dent investors’ confidence and deter tourists from visiting Thailand once the borders are open.
“Rallies will also shift the government’s focus from solving economic problems. Many places are already experiencing a second wave of infections, but Thailand has been able to successfully curb transmissions thanks to the collaboration of related parties.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Weather
Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts
Heavy rain is expected across much of Thailand over the next few days, mostly as a result of the intensity of a tropical storm crossing into Vietnam today, ‘Noul’, from the South China Sea. The low pressure cell will help intensify the effects of the south west monsoon too. But the remnants of the storm won’t “slam” into Northern Thailand as one news site claimed – rather it will be a lot of rain and increased winds. The storm is expected to cross into Thailand around the Mukdahan province some time early tomorrow, Around the country, Saturday will be the […]
Bangkok
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
A 2 year old girl who managed to get out of her fourth storey room and onto a ledge was helped by a motorbike taxi driver who was parked below the Bangkok building. The motorbike taxi driver, known as a ‘win’ driver, was just playing on his phone, waiting for a customer when he heard someone crying. He looked up to see the crying child high up on a ledge of a building in southwest Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district. The driver, 45 year old Somjit, ran into the building, went through a vacant room, and knocked down a door. A […]
Crime
Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who ‘stole’ her van seat
Who doesn’t want a good seat when riding in a public van? But sometimes people get stuck a bad seat. One woman got so mad at a person for “stealing” her seat, that she attacked her. She’s been arrested and faces charges for causing bodily injury. On the van ride from Future Park Rangsit to Victory Monument in Bangkok, the woman yelled at another woman for allegedly taking her seat, saying “You have bad behavior” and cursed at her. When the van stopped at the destination, the chased after the other woman, yelling. She then started attacking the woman by […]
Travel businesses told to prep for long stay tourists, with an October kick-start looming
Trucks lining up at border checkpoint after Myanmar imposes cross-border quota
Thai government opens fraud investigation over 112.5 billion baht glove purchase
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Heavy rain across the country this weekend – local forecasts
Thai PM uses Covid fears to persuade protesters to postpone Saturday rally
‘Noul’ strengthens as it rips into Vietnam’s central coastline – VIDEO
Inmate escapes prison wearing guard’s uniform – VIDEO
Burmese child with Covid-19 was in Ayutthaya before leaving Thailand
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Bangkok motorbike taxi driver rescues 2 year old from ledge
Divers believe they have found a 77 year old wrecked US Navy submarine by Phuket
Woman arrested after attacking a passenger who ‘stole’ her van seat
MP caught looking at nude photo during budget meeting
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Long stay tourist visa approved
Bangkok DJ infected with more contagious, less severe Covid-19 strain
Loan sharks allegedly threatened 8 year old boy
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago
Updates on the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Bangkok4 days ago
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
- Thailand3 days ago
Long stay tourist visa approved
- Thailand2 days ago
Heavy rain across Thailand coming this weekend
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya’s Hollywood Club closes again as it awaits foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Europe is warned of rising Covid-19 rates as it enters the autumn season – WHO
patty
September 18, 2020 at 10:53 am
Great article Thaiger, unlike other media outlets, you have stated the truth on this matter. The heading is spot on and the content speaks the truth. Using COVID as an excuse is just pathetic coming from a man that has done more damage to this country than COVID has. I suspect that pressure is mounting around him to step down and is using any excuse to try to delay the inevitable. I am also confused as to why he is worried now as the students have already held rallies on numerous occasions since August but never heard the dictator say anything, AND, on top of that, no COVID outbreak has come from those other rallies. He is really pathetic and should step down. He is unfit to run a country