Protesters to be charged over weekend rallies

The Metropolitan Police Bureau says it plans to charge the leaders of recent anti-government protests in Bangkok. Investigators from the Nang Loeng neighbourhood say they’ve reviewed footage of Saturday’s rallies and come to the conclusion that organisers broke several laws, including the emergency decree and disease control decree.

The Bangkok Post reports that the first protest took place near Government House, with lawyer Nitithorn Lamluea leading the Prachachon Khon Thai group. The second was organised by the Thai Mai Thon group and took place in the same area, led by red-shirt activist, Jatuporn Prompan.

Also on Saturday, activist Sombat Boonngam-anong led a “car mob”, with a parade of cars blowing their horns while travelling from Ratchadamnoen Avenue to the Ratchaprasong intersection. Protesters were calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Piya Tawichai from the MPB has confirmed that protest leaders will face charges and that the number of charges may increase as officers continue to gather evidence.

In addition to the weekend’s political activity, Nitithorn and Jatuporn face charges in relation to other protests in the capital on June 24 and 26. According to Piya, at least 5 members of the Ratsadon pro-democracy group, who are out on bail, could have their bail revoked as a result of their participation in recent protests.

On Friday, activists gathered near Government House under a Ratsadon banner and invited restaurant operators to set up shop in protest at the dine-in ban currently in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

