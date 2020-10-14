Protest leader Arnon calls impromptu demo to push for release of activists | The Thaiger

Anti-government protest leader Arnon Nampa took to social media yesterday to call on fellow activists to assemble at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre for a pre-protest protest. They are demanding the release of 21 arrested protesters who were rounded up by police yesterday whilst setting up for today’s scheduled rally around the Democracy Monument. In a live broadcast on Facebook, human rights lawyer Arnon called on activists to gather at the centre from 6pm.

His announcement came after officials arrested Jatupat Boonpattararaksa and 20 other protesters yesterday, during a gathering at the Democracy Monument in the capital. A mass rally has been set for today, with protesters expected to meet at the monument and proceed to Government House, where they will set up camp.

Officials have pointed to a planned Royal motorcade, scheduled to pass along the protest route, saying they need to keep the route clear. Protesters accuse them of using this to justify their actions in arresting the 21 activists. The timing of the royal motorcade, coinciding with today’s rally, announced back on September 20, is causing police headaches.

Police say Jatupat was arrested for his role in encouraging activists from the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen to assemble on Ratchadamoen Road, a route being used by the Royal motorcade. Nation Thailand reports that those arrested are in police custody in Pathum Thani, north of the capital.

They are facing 8 charges, including refusal to comply with an order given by an official, placing objects on a road or public place without permission, using a sound amplifier without permission, and creating a gathering of more than 10 persons “to do an act of violence, or an act that breaches the peace”.

Fellow activists responded to Arnon’s call yesterday, gathering in front of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and following protest leader, Parit Chiwarak, aka.“Penguin”, to the National Police Headquarters, where they remained until around 8.30pm last night.

They are expected to re-assemble at the Democracy Monument from at 2pm today.

