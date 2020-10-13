More arrests made in major online gambling operation bust | The Thaiger

Crime
More arrests made in major online gambling operation bust
Police arrested an alleged online gambling operator and 3 others allegedly involved in running 9 illegal gambling websites that brought in millions of baht. The recent arrest follows a bust earlier this month where police arrested 25 Thai nationals in Chiang Rai and Nonthaburi, a suburb just north of Bangkok, who were allegedly involved in running illegal websites.
An arrest warrant was issued for 24 year old Tantai Narongkul, who allegedly ran the illegal websites operating under the names “Sexygame,” “Sagame” and “UFA.” He was arrested in Bangkok and faces charges for organising, advertising, directly and indirectly inviting internet users to involve or join in illegal gambling, and money laundering. Police say Tantai admitted to operating the websites.
Police raided an office in Pathum Thani where they allegedly ran the gambling website, seizing 1 million baht in cash, 11 luxury cars, 26 sets of computers, 108 mobile phones and 2 firearms. Tantai’s alleged employees were arrested in Rayong.
Assistant to the national police chief Suwat Chaengyotsuk says the operation advertised and persuaded internet users to gamble by posting short music videos on 20 different pirated free movie websites.
Police are still investigating.
Thailand
Royal Thai Police form new bureau to investigate cybercrime
The Royal Thai Police have formed a new organisation to investigate cyber-related crimes. Commissioner of the new Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, Kornchai Klaiklueng, says they will work with international counterparts, but officers need to train first before dealing with transnational cybercrime investigations.
The bureau is short on staff and still needs to recruit more officers before it can begin operations, according Kornchai. Officers will go through cybercrime investigation training over the next 3 months. By next year, the bureau will be able to handle complaints from all over the country including defamation, threats, fake news, online gambling and illegal trade.
Kornchai says the bureau will take on more general cases at first with most cybercrime cases will be handled by the Central Investigation Bureau’s Technology Crime Suppression Division. The commissioner says the bureau will open up more branches in the future in areas like Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Shooting outside Chon Buri nightclub injures 4
A motorbike driver allegedly shot at a group of people outside a Chon Buri nightclub, injuring 4. Police are investigating the shooting, but say they believe it started as an argument between 2 opposing parties.
Police found 10 bullet casings on the ground. 3 men where shot and moderately injured while another woman was seriously injured from a bullet wound. They were taken to a local hospital.
Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and interviewed witnesses. The investigators say a motorbike driver dressed in nearly all white opened fire at the group outside the nightclub and then fled the scene.
The nightclub had recently opened after being closed for about 10 years, locals say. The police withheld the name of the venue as well as the names of the suspects for the investigation.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
North East
Isaan governor orders investigation into 3 year old boy’s death
The governor of Isaan’s Kalasin province ordered an investigation into the death of a 3 year old boy. Relatives say the child died after falling out of bed. Medical examiners say the child’s forehead was swollen, eyes were bruised and arm was broken.
The child’s family says the boy fell off the bed and then collapsed in the bathroom, but medical officials say the story does not match the autopsy report. The child’s body was examined at the Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen.
The child’s father, 31 year old Watpong Salee, works as a teacher in Chiang Rai. He found out about his son’s death yesterday and says he does not believe his son died from falling off the bed.
The Kalasin governor Songpol Jaigrim was notified by the province’s office of social development and human security about the suspicious death. He then ordered both the police and the prosecutors’ office to investigate the child’s death.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
