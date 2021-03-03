Miss Universe Thailand sacked from mental health role over political comments | The Thaiger

Protests
Miss Universe Thailand sacked from mental health role over political comments
Miss Universe Thailand, 28 year old Amanda Chalisa Obdam, has been sacked by the Department of Mental Health over political comments posted on Facebook. The Thai-Canadian woman was appointed as mental health ambassador on February 25, having won the Miss Universe Thailand title in October.
Nation Thailand reports that her dismissal is due to comments she posted on Facebook in October, in which she criticised the use of violence against people. She was posting on the same day police had used water cannon laced with tear gas against unarmed anti-government protesters in Bangkok.
Panpimol Wipulakorn from the Department of Mental Health has explained Obdam’s dismissal by saying she was appointed to promote mental health work, to provide information, and to carry out voluntary work. She says the dismissal is to avoid confusing the public, adding that Obdam has not received any special privileges during her time in the role.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Met police deny arresting Thai musician “Ammy” for setting fire to royal portrait
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has denied reports that the Thai musician and anti-government activist, Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, aka, “Ammy” has been arrested. The musician and 2 other people are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King. The Bangkok Post reports that his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Piya Tawichai from the MPB says there is no record of the musician being taken into custody. He was responding to local media reports that Chai-amorn had been arrested.
“We haven’t received any report that Mr Chai-amorn was arrested or put in police custody.”
Chai-amorn and 2 others face charges of lèse majesté, arson, and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. They are suspected of setting fire to a portrait of His Majesty the King outside Klongprem Central Prison in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok in the early hours of Sunday morning. They also face charges of damaging state property.
It’s understood officers conducted a search for the musician yesterday, following the Criminal Court’s approval of arrest warrants for the 3 suspects. Piya says the MPB has sufficient evidence to back up the charges, including CCTV footage at the scene of the crime. It’s reported that Chai-amorn got out of a vehicle in order to set fire to the portrait, while the other 2 suspects remained in the car.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
PM defends measures used against Sunday protesters
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha has defended police action against protesters taking part in Sunday’s anti-government rally in Bangkok. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets in an effort to drive protesters back from the PM’s residence at the 1st Infantry Regiment barracks, King’s Guard. The PM insists the actions were in line with international standards.
“I insist the crowd-control measures were in accordance with international standards and police did not violate the protesters’ rights.”
The PM has also criticised some media outlets for their reporting of the rally, claiming they only focused on officers’ use of force against protesters. 33 people were injured at the rally – 23 police officers and 10 protesters. One police officer, named in a Bangkok Post report as Wiwat Sinprasert, died of heart failure. 22 protesters have been arrested, 4 of whom are minors who will have their cases heard in the Central Juvenile and Family Court.
Phukphong Phongpetra from the MPB says the use of rubber bullets was necessary in order to stop things getting out of control. He says protesters also gathered outside Din Daeng and Suthisarn police stations, where they set fire to police cars. He claims 90 officers were injured in the clashes, with 27 receiving hospital treatment.
National police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the measures used by police were not aimed at dispersing protesters, but rather to arrest anyone using violence against officers. He claims this latest protest was different to others, in that some activists kicked things off by attacking police officers.
“We’ve discussed it several times that we will enforce the laws where necessary. If the protesters didn’t harm officers or destroy barriers, we wouldn’t have had to act. And the protesters, they were unable to control each other.”
Opposition politicians have slammed the measures used against protesters, with Rangsiman Rome from the Move Forward Party claiming police fired rubber bullets at random and not at any particular targets.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
At least 22 people arrested at Bangkok protest, officer dies of heart failure
At least 22 people were arrested during the Bangkok protest yesterday, which turned violent as pro-democracy activists marched toward the prime minister’s residence, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. An officer died during the rally, which the human rights group says was due to heart failure.
Some protesters threw ping pong bombs and firecrackers in the violent clash with police, the group says. Police armed in riot gear fired rubber bullets and hit protesters with batons. Water cannons and tear gas were used to break up the crowds after some protesters had breached the barricade of shipping containers that had been blocking the way to the prime minister’s residence at a military base on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, according to the Bangkok Post. At least 33 people, including 23 police officers, were injured.
Out of the 22 arrested, 4 were minors who were picked up from the Din Daeng police station by their parents and will need to report to the Juvenile and Family Court this afternoon, according to the human rights group. The detained protesters face charges of fighting, blocking or harming a police officer.
Protesters from REDEM, or Restart Democracy, which is a spin off of the Free Youth group, were marching to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence to call on monarchy reform and an end to Thailand’s military influences in government.
เปิดบันทึกจับกุมผู้ชุมนุม #ม็อบ28กุมภา 22 ราย รวมเยาวชน 4 ราย บรรยายพฤติการณ์ อาทิ
– ผู้ชุมนุมปาระเบิดปิงปอง-ประทัดยักษ์ ส่วนจนท.มีเพียงโล่บังป้องกันตัว
– จนท.ได้รับบาดเจ็บหลายนาย เสียชีวิต 1นาย
– ผู้ชุมนุมไม่ยอมเลิก จึงจับกุม
เหตุจนท.เสียชีวิตนั้น ข่าวระบุเป็นอาการหัวใจล้มเหลว pic.twitter.com/sX3J9Jb5Ux
— TLHR / ศูนย์ทนายความเพื่อสิทธิมนุษยชน (@TLHR2014) March 1, 2021
