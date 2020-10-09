Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest | The Thaiger

Protests
Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest
Members of the Free People pro-democracy group have gathered in Bangkok to confirm the details of a protest planned for October 14. Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, one of the key leaders in the current anti-government protest movement, confirmed to those gathered at the Sanam Luang public square in Bangkok that the rally will kick off at 2pm next Wednesday.
Activists will assemble at the Democracy Monument in the capital and will begin their action by removing plants placed there by officials in an attempt to block protesters. The gesture is largely symbolic, to represent a reclamation of public land and it’s understood the plants will be returned to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Arnon says activists plan to camp out overnight to force the government into responding to their demands. Turnout should exceed that of the September 19 protest in the capital, according to organisers, and is expected to include labour unions and university students. The last rally at the Democracy Monument attracted 10,000+.
Wednesday’s rally is being organised to commemorate the 47th anniversary of a popular uprising that ended the military rule of Thanom Kittikachorn and changed the political system in Thailand. The uprising precipitated a series of events that eventually led to the Thammasat University Massacre on October 6, 1976.
Anti-government protests have been taking place across Thailand since mid-July, with pro-democracy activists calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of parliament, and a re-write of the country’s constitution.
Protesters are now also calling for strikes and urging school and university students to stop attending classes. Arnon says Wednesday’s protest may go on for several days, perhaps “infinity”. He was joined on stage by other prominent activists, including Panupong Chadnok, aka “Mike Rayong”, Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, and Student Union of Thailand spokesperson, Panusaya Sithijirawattankul, aka “Rung”.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business
Police arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly selling and fitting fashion teeth braces. Officers say they seized more than 600 fashion braces and dental tools from the woman’s home in Nakhon Pathom, a province west of Bangkok.
Natsuda Sriwichian ran the business out of room at the Salaya Eua Arthorn apartments in the Sam Phran district, according to officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division who were investigating the case. She sold the braces on Facebook under the page “Yim Sayam” and also offered a fitting service.
A police officer posed as a customer and wrote a post on the Facebook page about making a purchase. The officer was told to go to the woman’s apartment. When the officer arrived and entered the apartment, he saw the woman had dental tools used for fitting the braces.
The woman was arrested for allegedly selling the illegal braces. Police searched the apartment and say they found more than 600 fashion teeth braces and dental tools. Police say the woman admitted to selling the braces and offering a fitting service.
Teeth braces have become a fashion trend in Thailand and are perceived as a symbol of wealth, but fake braces are known to contain toxic metal, such as cadmium, as well as mercury, arsenic and lead. Earlier this year, Thailand’s Department of Medical Services posted a warning about the “dangerous trend,” saying the toxic chemicals from fashion braces can be absorbed in the body and cause mouth bleeding, ulcers and other infections. Some cases relating to the toxic braces are reported to be fatal.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
17 year old student allegedly raped 12 year old multiple times at Bangkok school
A 17 year old student allegedly admitted to police that he raped a 12 year old student multiple times at their school in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district. The teenager is facing charges of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 15 and taking a minor somewhere against their will.
The alleged sexual assault happened in August. The teenager allegedly raped the girl 14 times in a room behind the school’s auditorium. The teen then told the girl not to tell anyone, police say.
The girl’s mother noticed her daughter didn’t want to go to school. When the girl told her mother what happened, her parents filed a complaint with Suwinthawong police.
If found guilty of sexual intercourse with a minor, the teenager could face 3 to 15 years in prison as well as a fine between 6,000 baht and 30,000 baht. If found guilty of taking a minor against their will, he could face 4 to 20 years in prison.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
A dive team was sent to Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river early this morning to search for the bodies of 2 people who are believed to have been swept away by the river’s current. The current was so strong, divers had to stop their search until the water was more calm.
The couple was seen walking to a pier by the Rama VIII Bridge. Witnesses say they then heard screaming from the river and ran to help. People called the police and tried throwing objects in the river for the man and woman to grab hold of. But the current was strong and the couple was swept up by the waves, disappearing under the surface, according to witnesses.
The Bowon Mongkol police called the local rescue team around 2am this morning. 2 teams of divers searched for the bodies for about an hour and a half, but were unable to find any trace of the couple’s bodies.
A bag of female clothes was found at the pier, but nothing with the couple’s identities were left behind. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand
“Administrative issues” delayed Special Tourist Visa flight
Twitter takes down 926 accounts linked to the Royal Thai Army
Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest
Economic think tank says shopping stimulus will only help in the short-term
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
Phuket Airport to see surge in domestic passengers during Vegetarian Festival
US presidential debate schedule changed after Trump’s Covid-19 infection
Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
Mr ‘Phuket Seasted’ is back with his Crypto Cruise Ship
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Phuket’s annual vegetarian festival. Put it in your diary – VIDEO
Skål International Bangkok’s helps to repatriate a mother and her teacher son
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra had Covid-19 but has since recovered
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Despite delay, Tourism ministry says travellers are coming this month
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
Where’s Boss? Interpol red notice issued to nab the Red Bull heir
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
- Phuket3 days ago
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
- Thailand3 days ago
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
- Events3 days ago
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers