Protests
Activists start days of protests urging Prime Minister to step down
With Government House fortified like a war post, covered in barbed wire and shipping containers, protesters gathered in heated but peaceful demonstrations vowing to camp out until PM Prayut Chan-o-cha steps down, ending his eight-year reign as prime minister. Hundreds gathered outside the building yesterday and the numbers are expected to continually grow as today marks what many believe is legally the end of his eight-year term as described in the current constitution.
In a recent poll, the public voted nearly unanimously that PM Prayut should step down today, after the constitution allows a maximum of eight years for any prime minister, though Prayut may be able to sidestep that law by arguing the constitution has only been in effect for the last four years of his term.
Demonstrators spoke and rallied over loudspeakers about the end of his eight-year term, and urged him to step down peacefully in accordance with the law. While protesters frequently engaged in confrontational exchanges with police, there have been no reports of any violence or incidents at the protests at Government House so far.
Though PM Prayut is not currently residing within Government House, it is the symbolic site of power and protestors intend to continue using it as a home base for mounting demonstrations. Yesterday’s protest started at Democracy Monument and marched from there, while Khana Lom Ruam Prachachon activists also used space by the monument controlled by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to launch their demonstrations.
That protest group may make their way down to Government House to join the demonstrators there in order to countdown to the end of PM Prayut’s term saying, after that, Prayut would be an outlaw prime minister in their eyes.
The Constitutional Court is currently discussing whether they will accept the petition from the Pheu Thai Party to end the prime ministership today, though the discussion could take weeks or months. If they rule he must step down, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam says it is likely that Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan would become the Caretaker Prime Minister while Prayut would merely continue in his role as the Minister of Defence.
SOURCE: Thai Newsroom
