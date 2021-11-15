Protests
2 anti-government protesters shot in Bangkok as German embassy accepts letter from activists
At least 2 anti-government protesters were shot during yesterday’s rally in Bangkok, which culminated with activists delivering a letter to the German Embassy. (Some reports in Thai media say 3 protesters were shot.) Protest leader Thatchapong Kaedam said the letter informed the embassy of a recent Constitutional Court verdict that ruled that 3 activists were guilty of plotting to overthrow the monarchy. According to a Thai PBS World report, the rally representatives who delivered the letter said an embassy official promised to give it to the ambassador.
The 2 protesters who were shot have not been named but are understood to be a 23 year old man and a 33 year old. They have both been admitted to hospital. The shooting occurred outside the Police General Hospital as protesters were making their way from the Pathumwan intersection to the German Embassy on Sathorn Road.
Protesters began gathering at the intersection at around 3pm, after police blocked access to the planned assembly point at the Democracy Monument. Activists also gathered at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. At around 4:14pm, effigies of the 9 Constitutional Court judges were hanged and burnt, according to the Thai PBS World report. At 4:30pm, Thatchapong led the march to the German Embassy, with activists forced to use other routes as police blocked access to the Ratchaprasong intersection. Additional riot police were deployed at the Lumpini intersection but were unable to hold back the protesters.
At around 6:25pm, the letter to the German Ambassador was read out to activists assembled in front of the embassy, before then being delivered to an embassy official. Thatchapong then asked protesters to disperse around 7pm.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A guide to renting a motorbike in Thailand
Heavy rain and landslide cause villas at Koh Samui resort to collapse
Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from today
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta, Krabi
Covid-19 still a concern for upcoming Loy Krathong festival
Thai PM “pleased” with increase in tourist numbers since November 1 re-opening
Thailand Top Stories | More Protests in Bangkok, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees | November 15
2 anti-government protesters shot in Bangkok as German embassy accepts letter from activists
Easing of curbs on booze sales, Music festivals | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.131
Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Truck with 6 million meth pills flees police, ends in shootout
Chiang Mai tourism almost exclusively domestic for now
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
How to choose the right hospital for medical tourism in Thailand
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people
Flooding in Bangkok, Samut Prakan along Chao Phraya river during high tide
Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
Phuket seafood festival and promotional event aimed at drawing in tourists
Air Asia boss: Recovery in 3 months if countries ditch quarantine, testing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
- Phuket1 day ago
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
- Crime2 days ago
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
- Thailand4 days ago
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
- 360 Reviews3 hours ago
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
- Thailand3 days ago
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
- Thailand4 days ago
Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand Pass problems? Support beefed up with 24-hour hotlines
Recent comments: