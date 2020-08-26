Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write | The Thaiger

Politics
Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write
A prominent member of the Pheu Thai Party has defended the decision to leave unchanged the chapters which relate to the Monarchy and to Thailand’s sovereignty, in its proposed re-write of the Constitution. Speaking in response to recent criticism from the Kao Klai Party, Watana Muangsook says any proposed changes will require majority support in order to be implemented, and including divisive or controversial changes makes this far less likely.
He says that while his party is very much opposed to the Constitution in its current form, pointing out that he himself has been arrested on several occasions as a result of his stance, any changes will require the backing of at least 375 MPs and 84 senators.
“Therefore, in order to amend the charter, we have to listen to the voices of the majority. If we propose conditions which are not acceptable to the majority, charter amendments will not be possible. For the many people who accuse the Pheu Thai party of having no guts, I wish them to ask themselves, if the party proposes charter amendments which not many people want, how many government MPs and senators will support the amendments?”
Watana maintains that the Constitution as it stands is designed to help the current administration cling on to power while stealing it from the Thai people. However, he insists that any re-drafting of the charter must stand a realistic chance of majority approval.
“Amending the Constitution is not a matter of fight or not fight. It is about the expectation of success in restoring the power of the people. So, please stop criticising other parties for political gain. That is disgusting.”
His comments come following a statement by the Kao Klai Party that it could not team up with the Pheu Thai Party in seeking a re-write of the Constitution, due to that party’s refusal to touch the chapters in question.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
PM Prayut says rewriting Thai constitution has always been on his to-do list
Rewriting Thailand’s constitution is on his to-do list, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says. He told the media yesterday that he has no problem with amending it and it has always been a priority, he’s just had other tasks he’s needed to take care of first. The prime minister’s comments regarding the constitution come after a series of protests where pro-democracy activists have been calling on the government to rewrite the constitution. Protesters have also been demanding for the dissolution of parliament and an end to oppressive laws. Prayut says the first step is organising public hearings to get a sense of […]
Politics
Students mock Culture Ministry guidelines on how to talk to elders
As political differences continue to divide the generations, Thailand’s Culture Ministry has weighed in on the matter, issuing guidelines on how the younger generation should interact with their elders. “Stand straight, hold hands below your waist, bow slightly. Do not stand too close or too far from pooyai. If receiving orders, stand straight, with arms by your side. In other situations, stand politely and do not cause annoyance or get in others’ way.” PHOTO: Khaosod English The Thai word, pooyai, generally means adult, but can also be used to signify those in authority or people who command respect based on […]
Politics
Democrats say ‘no’ to submarine proposal
Democrats give a hard “no” to the proposed plan to go ahead with the purchase of 2 submarines from China said to have a price ticket of 22.5 billion baht. They say the money would be better spent on coronavirus relief efforts rather than on new submarines for the Royal Thai Navy, according to the party’s deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi. Last Friday, a subcommittee, which is tasked with reviewing the national budget, approved the Navy’s request to purchase the submarines with a 5:4 vote. The vote was tied and the chairperson of the subcommittee had to cast the deciding vote. […]
Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Hotel Association demands international tourists be allowed to return
Burmese man, motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan crash – VIDEO
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine
Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
PM Prayut says rewriting Thai constitution has always been on his to-do list
Samut Prakarn man arrested for multiple indecent assaults
Students mock Culture Ministry guidelines on how to talk to elders
When will tourists be able to fly to Thailand? Plus more FAQs.
Truck driver blames GPS for ending up in klong
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Politics3 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Expats2 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Business3 days ago
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
- Politics2 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic