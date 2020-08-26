Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
A Bangkok man is facing 3 years in prison and/or a 600,000 baht fine for selling e-cigarettes and vaping fluid, which are legal in many countries and even encouraged by some people as an aid to giving up actual cigarettes, on Facebook.
Trading standards officers and police, acting on a tip, went to a house in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem subdistrict, where they found 24 year old Pongsakorn, alias “Geng”, on his motorcycle outside. He was delivering some vaping fluid to a customer.
A search of his house uncovered 3 e-cigarettes, 62 coils and 251 bottles of vaping fluid, which he admitted were all his. He was using his girlfriend’s Facebook account, under the name Pui Fai Wanlapha.
Thailand has strict laws regarding e-cigarettes, enacted in 2015. The actual use of the devices and the fluid is still a grey area, but their importation and sale is a serious offence.
Naew Na reports that Pongsakorn is now in the custody of Nong Khaem police.Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Burmese man, motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan crash – VIDEO
A Burmese pedestrian was seriously injured yesterday evening when he was hit by a motorbike in the Bang Plee district of Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok. The 300cc Kawasaki crashed into tables at a pork leg restaurant on a footpath before stopping in front of a sign. Police, rescue staff from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and medics went to the scene and found a 24 year old man, identified only as “Hai”, unconscious with a head wound in the middle of the road. The rider of the motorcycle that 77kaoded called a “big bike” (not technically accurate according […]
Crime
Samut Prakarn man arrested for multiple indecent assaults
A man in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok was arrested yesterday for alleged serial sexual assaults and vulgar behaviour with women, following a complaint by a female student. Police arrested 29 year old Montri Khambai at a house in Bangchalong subdistrict after a female student of Huachiew Chalermprakiet University filed a complaint that she was assaulted on Friday night. The student told police that as she was walking home at about 12:30am, a man rode up to her on a motorcycle and stopped by her side. “He stopped and called me ‘sister’, then grabbed my breasts and rode away.” […]
Bangkok
Truck driver blames GPS for ending up in klong
A young truck driver in Pathum Thani province, just north of Bangkok blamed his GPS after he and his truck ended up in a klong. 23 year old “Wittiwat”, who was driving a load of sand, told authorities GPS told him to cross a rickety wooden bridge over the Bang Pho canal, so he did… or rather, he tried. Locals managed to pull him from the cab and get him to hospital after the incident in Pathum Thani’s Khu Khwang sub-district. He was only slightly injured, with a damaged knee. He’d been transporting his load in the Isuzu truck from […]
Thieving Suvarnabhumi cabbie nabbed
16 Burmese arrested for illegally crossing the border
Phayao gunmen kills 3, then himself
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Hotel Association demands international tourists be allowed to return
Burmese man, motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan crash – VIDEO
Thai police find 1.6 billion baht worth of drugs hidden in truck
Thai government approves 1 billion baht for development of Covid-19 vaccine
Watana stands by decision not to touch certain chapters in proposed charter re-write
Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
PM Prayut says rewriting Thai constitution has always been on his to-do list
Samut Prakarn man arrested for multiple indecent assaults
Students mock Culture Ministry guidelines on how to talk to elders
When will tourists be able to fly to Thailand? Plus more FAQs.
Truck driver blames GPS for ending up in klong
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
FoodPanda added to boycott list over protest reporting
Austrian man dies in head-on collision in Phuket
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Politics3 days ago
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
- Expats2 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Business3 days ago
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
- Politics2 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic
Perceville Smithers
August 26, 2020 at 11:20 am
Is this on the illegal narcotics list? Three yrs and/or 600,000 THB is harsh!
Toby Andrews
August 26, 2020 at 11:56 am
I believe the Thai government have a monopoly on the cigarette trade, plus they make plenty of tax of cigarettes.
However, vape liquid is outside their control and they cannot have that.
A good example of their unjust bans. They have even banned hubbly bubbly pipes.
Why??
These two simple examples destroy any claims the Thai government have of being democratic.
Right or wrote does not matter if it conflicts with what they want.