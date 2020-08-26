Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Bangkok man arrested for selling e-cigarettes, vaping fluid
PHOTOS: Naew Na
A Bangkok man is facing 3 years in prison and/or a 600,000 baht fine for selling e-cigarettes and vaping fluid, which are legal in many countries and even encouraged by some people as an aid to giving up actual cigarettes, on Facebook.

Trading standards officers and police, acting on a tip, went to a house in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem subdistrict, where they found 24 year old Pongsakorn, alias “Geng”, on his motorcycle outside. He was delivering some vaping fluid to a customer.

A search of his house uncovered 3 e-cigarettes, 62 coils and 251 bottles of vaping fluid, which he admitted were all his. He was using his girlfriend’s Facebook account, under the name Pui Fai Wanlapha.

Thailand has strict laws regarding e-cigarettes, enacted in 2015. The actual use of the devices and the fluid is still a grey area, but their importation and sale is a serious offence.

Naew Na reports that Pongsakorn is now in the custody of Nong Khaem police.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Naew Na

Jack Burton

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 26, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Is this on the illegal narcotics list? Three yrs and/or 600,000 THB is harsh!

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 26, 2020 at 11:56 am

    I believe the Thai government have a monopoly on the cigarette trade, plus they make plenty of tax of cigarettes.
    However, vape liquid is outside their control and they cannot have that.
    A good example of their unjust bans. They have even banned hubbly bubbly pipes.
    Why??
    These two simple examples destroy any claims the Thai government have of being democratic.
    Right or wrote does not matter if it conflicts with what they want.

    Reply

