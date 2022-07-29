Connect with us

Let’s Travel Back to the 1960s | Thaiger Throwback

https://youtu.be/8LJb3yr6umU

Welcome to the a Thaiger throwback video. For many centuries, Bangkokians have used canals as their main way for transportation. But ever since technology and roads were introduced to Thailand, Bangkokians have turned their front doors away from the waterways and started facing the main streets instead. However, Natty managed to find a quaint little community in the inner part of Bangkok that has remained relatively untouched. Join her and Khun Ohm from Hidden Bangkok Tours in this episode, to see how Bangkok used to look like 60 years ago

