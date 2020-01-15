Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side
In a move that is sure to be seen as a bid to stifle opposition gatherings, protests and debate, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is voicing concern that opposition-organised political rallies, as well as those of his supporters. will “lead to fresh conflicts”. The PM told reporters yesterday that “…he has instructed security authorities to find ways to prevent such activities in the future”.
Gen Prayut told reporters that he doesn’t want to see divisions among the public.
“People should not be divided according to the group they belong to or along the lines of old and new generations. This will not benefit the country whatsoever. We must find ways to cooperate,” the prime minister was reported as saying in the Bangkok Post.
“No matter who wants to support or oust me, I don’t want anything that will lead to violence to happen again.”
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has also said he disapproves of a planned anti-Prayut run in Chiang Mai on February 2. He says the event would “only deepen social divisions”.
Meanwhile, Tanawat Wongchai, the organiser of the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) held in the Chatuchak area last Sunday, maintained the Chiang Mai event would go ahead, despite the threats from the PM. An event, to show support for Prayut and the Government, called “Dern Cheer Lung” (Walk in Support of Uncle), was also held at Lumpini Park in central Bangkok on Sunday.
Complimentary anti-government events for “Wing Lai Lung” were also held in other provinces – Buri Ram, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Nakhon Pathom. Metropolitan Police confirmed that 14,178 people participated in the Bangkok “Run Against Dictatorship” event. Various police estimates from the other provinces indicate and addition 2,500 people joined from provinces outside Bangkok.
A Future Forward Party MP, spokesman of the House committee on law, justice and human rights, and anti-government activist, Rangsiman Rome, claimed that some participants in the last Sunday’s anti-Prayut event in Buri Ram were summonsed by police to “acknowledge charges for violating the public assembly law”.
Pol Col Pramote Uthakit, from the Nakhon Phanom police station, told reporters that rally organisers “failed to seek permission in advance to hold the activity from police”.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
British tourist punches and shoves Thai traveller on Bangkok public transport – VIDEO
An angry British tourist has punched a young Thai MRT traveller in the face after the Thai man, apparently accidentally, knocked the British man’s iPhone 11 out of his hands. The ugly incident was captured by another passenger and has gone viral in Thai and British media.
The incident occurred last Sunday in Bangkok, at the Wat Mangkorn station near Chinatown, when the young Thai man bumped into the British man, resulting in the phone falling on to the floor of the train. The Thai man immediately apologised but the British traveller attacked the Thai man in front of the carriage-load of passengers. The hero of the day was a calm Thai man in a yellow shirt who tried to stand between the attacker and victim.
The British tourist continued to intimidate the much shorter Thai guy, who was clearly frightened by the attack and tried to get out of his way. He started swearing at him and following him around the carriage. Other passengers, along with a man who was travelling with the British man, tried to calm the situation. Other passengers did nothing or tried to get away from the centre of the melee.
The person who filmed the incident told Mail Online the British man followed the Thai man off the train and continued to confront him on the platform.
We haven’t been able to identify the source or name of the owner of the video footage. Thais are calling for Royal Thai Police to track down and interview the British man. The clip has gone viral on social media and now being circulated through British media as well.
WARNING: Strong language!
SOURCE: Mail Online | ThaiVisa
Posted by The Thaiger on Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Bangkok
Man in custody after allegedly throwing grenade into Bangkok apartment
A lovesick Lat Phrao man is currently being questioned by police after allegedly throwing a suspected grenade into the apartment of the 20 year old girl he had fallen in love with. The incident happened at a Lat Phrao district apartment in northern Bangkok on Monday evening.
Lat Phrao police and officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal headed to the apartment around 9.30pm on Monday night and found an M26 grenade inside thapartment. The device was not activated.
A witness says he saw a man riding a motorcycle into the Nawamin 95 alley and stopped outside an apartment building around 8pm.
“Suddenly, he threw something into an apartment on the third floor through a window.”
The couple living in the apartment told police they were terrified when the device landed inside but luckily the grenade didn’t explode.
The apartment building’s manager, Saranya Krueboon, says the suspected grenade thrower was likely a 50 year old resident living in the same soi and was smitten with the couple’s 20 year old daughter. But she already has a boyfriend. Before the incident on Monday evening, the daughter had taken her boyfriend to meet her parents and the suspect “may have become jealous leading him to commit the alleged crime”.
Police have arrested a suspect and questioning him at the Lat Phrao Police Station pending charges being laid.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Singaporean threatened with execution if he didn’t pay up a million dollar ‘debt’ in Thailand
A Singaporean man stands accused of masterminding a plot to abduct a fellow Singaporean from Suvarnabhumi Airport last Thursday. Police report that the suspect, identified only as ‘Kim’, will be charged with conspiring to commit robbery, illegal possession of firearms, illegal detention and the physical assault of 32 year old compatriot Mark Cheng Jin Quan. Mark owns a software and application startup and Bitcoin trading business and is currently assisting Bangkok police with the investigation.
The suspect allegedly joined the victim in a taxi from the airport but soon forced him into a pickup truck at a petrol station near Chacherngsao city, south of Bangkok. The victim was driven to a house in a wooded area where he says the gang held him and assaulted him to make him transfer a million US dollars in Bitcoin “to repay the debt”.
“They took off my clothes, splashed ice water on me and gave me electric shocks. They demanded that I hand over a million dollars in Bitcoin.”
Mark told police he was shire they were still going to execute him at gunpoint until he managed to escape.
Mark told the robbers he could only give them 60,00 US dollars in Bitcoin. But even after he paid them, they took him to a a paddy field and pointed a gun at his head. He had earlier heard men digging what he believed to be a grave, he told local media. The motive appears to revolve around a business conflict involving four million baht, according to provincial police commander Montri Yimyaem.
During the total ordeal, the victim wired about a million baht to the gang. Chachoengsao police are now checking related transfers and expect results soon. On Sunday police told reporters “substantial progress had been made” and a search of the suspect’s home had yielded evidence of tools that were used in the victim’s abduction.
Noting that the crime involved at least three perpetrators, police are investigating who was actually involved and who wasn’t. Police are investigating a Thai-Australian-German actor in his early 20s whose Ford pickup truck was allegedly used to pick up the victim at the petrol station.
Police say they will gather more evidence before commenting further, but are confident officers will make an arrest and retrieve the victim’s assets.
SOURCE: Thailand Today | The Chiang Rai Times
