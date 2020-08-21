Sections: Politics

Psychologist concerned that younger students may not fully understand politics

A leading psychologist warns that younger students who lack sufficient understanding of political matters may be more easily manipulated into following others. The director of the Rajanagarindra Institute of Child Development, Dusadee Juengsirakulwit, says those taking part in student protests are younger than ever and may not have the necessary knowledge to fully understand the situation. She says access to the internet means more young people are being drawn to political protest before their critical thinking ability has been fully developed.

Since mid-July, anti-government protests have been taking place around the country, primarily consisting of younger activists and university students. However, more recently, students from a number of schools around the country showed their solidarity with the older activists by using the daily flag-raising ceremony to display the three-fingered salute used by protesters.

Dusadee has noticed a trend of females outnumbering males in such activities, pointing out that as girls tend to be better at expressing their emotions, they’re more likely to get involved in movements that facilitate this. She adds, however, that the young age of some of the protesters may mean they are more easily persuaded to join in with such activities. She says that while it’s right to encourage young students to express their views, they should also be armed with sufficient knowledge to process information critically and clearly.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

This post was last modified on August 21, 2020 11:41 am

Share
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

View Comments

  • Another feeble excuse to stop protests against the Thai government.
    Younger students are easily manipulated.
    That is also evident for the Thai citizens in general. They believe all the bans and restrictions are justified from the dictators to protect them from a virus risk that is tiny.
    58 deaths out of 60.000.000! And none for months.

Leave a Comment
Published by
Maya Taylor
August 21, 2020 11:40 am

Recent News

Justice Ministry offers protection to key Vorayuth witness

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin is vowing to protect all witnesses in the ongoing Vorayuth "Boss"…

August 21, 2020

Man treks up and down hill temple to steal donation box, finds out it’s empty

A man attempted to steal donations made to a Chonburi temple only to discover there…

August 21, 2020

Man arrested shipping 75 kilograms of heroin in engine parts

Bangkok police have arrested and charged a man found in possession of 75 kilograms of…

August 21, 2020

Russian Ambassador offers to share info on Covid-19 vaccine with Thailand

At a meeting between the Russian Ambassador to Thailand, Evgeny Tomikhin, and Deputy PM, Wissanu…

August 21, 2020

Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption

"Corruption has definitely occurred." An investigation by the Transport Ministry has revealed that some employees…

August 21, 2020

Feud between rival Surat Thani families kills 1, injures 3

A violent altercation between 2 feuding families has left 1 man dead and another 3…

August 21, 2020