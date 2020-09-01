Thai condo developers clearing inventory rather than starting new projects | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai condo developers clearing inventory rather than starting new projects
“With waves of uncertainty and financial stress crashing into the market from the COVID-19 pandemic, most residential property developers have decided to postpone their plans.”
CBRE, the international property consultants, reports that most Thai developers are postponing the launch of new condo projects to focus on clearing existing stock. Discounting completed projects to generate quick revenue as a financial lifeboat is the best solution for many of the country’s larger developers whilst the market is in limbo.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, head of CBRE Research and Consulting in Thailand believes that, now business is gradually recovering, a few developers have started to launch new condominium projects.
“In the first half of 2020, the Bangkok condominium landscape was gloomy with fewer than 10,000 condominium units launched, which was much lower than the total number of new launches in the past three years of more than 60,000 condominium units per year.”
Since June, CBRE Research says new condominium projects, along new extensions and future routes of mass transit lines, with starting prices under 2 million baht, and those along existing mass transit lines are usually priced lower than 3 million baht.
“On the other hand, there has been no newly launched condominium in the high-end and above segments this year due to the high level of unsold supply and high land cost in prime locations. Investors have become more cautious in spending a large amount of cash during these uncertain times.”
“Some of the newly launched condominiums have had a good sales rate during their first launch. Most of these projects have been launched with a product and pricing that are mainly targeting large demand from buyers with lower-purchasing power and are located in an attractive location with limited available condominium supply in the area.”
But despite the slowdown of general activity and the current sales and promotions to dispose of excess stock, over 60,000 condos are expected to be completed this year and around 80,000 units each year over the next 2 years.
“With over 140,000 condo waiting to be transferred over the next 2 years, there is a possibility that a large number of booked units could return to such a volatile market as some cash-strapped buyers could decide not to transfer their units.”
“The future of the condominium market depends on the direction that residential developers will take collectively. With the 10 year record low number of newly launched condominium projects, this is the moment for the market to correct its long-standing oversupply and overpricing issues.”
CBRE Research believes that there are still opportunities for developers, including the 4 under-construction mass transit lines that are expected to be completed in 2022, the new Bangkok City Planning that will unlock many new locations for condo development and foreign demand that will come back… eventually.
To find the best range of condos, houses and villas, around Thailand, click HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
World
Facebook responds to proposed media laws in Australia with a threat to ban sharing of news posts
The media wars are heating up in Australia as a battle between Facebook and other tech platforms line up against traditional media providers and the Australian Government. Facebook is now threatening to block both the users and media organisations in Australia sharing news stories, if the Australian government’s plan to demand Facebook, Instagram, Google, etc to pay for content goes ahead. Media companies have been railing against the big media tech companies complaining that their reposting of ‘their’ stories, even Google’s use of a thumbnails and headlines in their search engine, constitutes a breach of copyright and the tech companies should […]
Business
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Thailand hopes to shorten shipping time by bypassing the busy Strait of Malacca with a 100 kilometre highway and railway passageway. Discussions are underway to construct 2 deep seaports on both sides of the country’s southern coast, which would be linked via rail and highway. The latest proposal replaces the Kra Canal plan, which was talked about for decades. That plan would have seen a canal crossing the skinniest point of the country, through the Isthmus of Kra just south of Phuket and Krabi, chopping around 1,200 kilometres off the shipping journey. However, it has now been dropped on environmental […]
Economy
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
“Thaworn also claims to have evidence of bribes of at least 5%, or about 2.6 billion baht, to politicians, officials and company executives…” Troubled national flag carrier Thai Airways, which has filed for bankruptcy protection and business rehabilitation, was “sunk by mismanagement and graft”, according to a court investigation. Thaworn Senneam of the Democrats revealed that the investigation focused on operations between 2017 and 2019. The airline has consistently lost money in every year but 1 since 2013 and now has debt of 250 billion baht. The Central Bankruptcy Court recently held 3 days of hearings on the company’s rehabilitation […]
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thai condo developers clearing inventory rather than starting new projects
Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt
Police ordered to keep traffic moving after heavy flooding during Bangkok’s peak
Bangkok is getting smarter: 4 districts focused in urban plan
Major fire destroys luxury property and furniture warehouse in Pattaya – VIDEO
Health Minister insists chemical ban must stay, as farmers plead for compromise
Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border
PM confirms negligence in officials’ handling of “Boss” case
Facebook responds to proposed media laws in Australia with a threat to ban sharing of news posts
Popular Thai teenage game streamer killed in motorcycle crash
Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians
Home-grown cannabis bill ready for parliament review
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 mins ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
- Phuket3 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Expats21 hours ago
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
- Patong2 days ago
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”