Charting new waters: Pheu Thai seeks to ‘amend’ fences with coalition partners

In a political drama unfolding at the heart of Thailand, the ruling Pheu Thai Party admitted it must mend fences with coalition allies to forge ahead with its ambitious blueprint for rewriting the nation’s charter. This revelation came courtesy of PM’s right-hand man, Somkid Chueakong, during the poignant commemoration of the October 14, 1973, uprising on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue.

Somkid, flying the flag for Pheu Thai, underscored the party’s relentless pursuit of democracy while acknowledging the tricky business of dealing with coalition partners. It’s a political tightrope walk, especially when wrangling with referendum rules on the table.

“We admit there are some obstacles, and we’re trying to iron them out.”

The biggest fish to fry? The Senate’s push to reimpose the notorious double majority rule—a beefed-up requirement for any referendum success. This rule demands at least half of the eligible voters hit the polls, with more than half of them voting in favour of the result to stick.

In a showdown yesterday, October 14, the House delivered a resounding 348-0 smackdown to the Senate’s proposal, opting instead for a simpler majority rule. Next up, a joint House-Senate committee will dive into the drama to sort out the standoff.

Pheu Thai, along with the main opposition People’s Party, threw their weight behind the straightforward approach, warning of endless delays if the double majority rule isn’t scrapped. Meanwhile, the wildcard Bhumjaithai Party held back, refusing to join the Lower House pushback.

Party boss Anutin Charnvirakul, also a deputy PM and interior minister, played it diplomatically, insisting they’re listening to all sides but preaching caution, Bangkok Post reported.

Despite the political patchwork, Pheu Thai is betting on a referendum hitting the stage early next year as planned. Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong has doubled down, vowing to deliver a referendum in early 2025, kicking off with the passage of the amended bill by parliament in the coming months.