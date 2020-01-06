Opposition’s gains foreshadow more government conflict – Poll | The Thaiger

Politics
Opposition’s gains foreshadow more government conflict – Poll
A new survey by Super Poll shows support for the current administration (the Palang Pracharat-led coalition) at 34% and support for the opposition parties at 36.6%. Super Poll’s CEO Noppadon Kannika says that increasing popularity of the opposition could indicate a looming showdown.
The poll indicates the number of “politically silent” government supporters has decreased significantly, from 56.1% in April to just 29.4%t as of this month. It seems Thais are now more likely to speak out about their political preferences 10 months after the first general election in five years.
According to a Social Media Voice survey (also via Net Super Poll), 7.27 million Thais communicated on social media about the opposition’s “Run Against Dictatorship” event scheduled for January 12, about former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and about Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. The survey exposed the government’s current failure to rally its supporters, as only a little more than half a million voiced support for the rival “Trail Running” campaign.
Noppadon says the opposition uses “emotional management”, which is “key to motivating collective behaviour,” but that the government’s approach is more conventional and “rational”.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai PM on the defensive before the censure debate even begins
“A soothsayer is always a soothsayer, but that does not mean I am insulting their predictions. I respect opinions based on astrology.”
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning the opposition parties not to censure the performance of his previous administration (the NCPO) and to concentrate on the current government, which has been operating for nearly five months.
He reminded critics that the current government had been continuing some of the “beneficial projects” implemented by the previous military-installed administration.
“This government is just five months old, please remember. The previous government is the previous government. This censure debate is about this Prime Minister and his cabinet.”
“Do not confuse the two otherwise it will cause damage.”
A no-confidence motion is expected to be submitted to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai in the middle of this month, so that the date for the censure can be set.
Prayut is asking the opposition not to confuse their personal dislike of him with affairs of state and is urging opposition MPs not to just raise questions but to listen to the answers given by ministers during the debate.
The PM says he is not worried about the forecasts of a well-known astrologer who predicted escalating political conflict, “leading to the dissolution of parliament”.
He also told reporters that “good deeds will be rewarded”.
“A soothsayer is always a soothsayer, but that does not mean I am insulting their predictions. I respect opinions based on astrology. The important thing is in the heart and mind if we are honest, transparent and do not cause trouble for the country.”
The PM suggested that the public look back at previous forecasts of astrologers to check their accuracy, saying that the prediction of a dissolution of parliament might be “far-fetched.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Ex-PM Thaksin reunites with daughter on New Year’s Eve
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who’s been in self-imposed exile since being ousted in a 2006 coup, has appeared in a photo with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on her Facebook page on New Year’s Eve. The accompanying message said that she is again celebrating New Year with her father abroad and that she misses her mother, siblings and three nephews.
On his own Facebook page, also on New Year’s Eve, Thaksin passed on his blessings to the Thai people hoping everyone could “overcome the challenges ahead, especially the declining Thai economy,” which he said would negatively affect small business owners and farmers.
According to The Nation, he said Thailand could “bounce back with the right strategy,” citing the 1997 Tum Yum Kung financial crisis that shocked the world and ended Thailand’s status as an Asian Tiger economy, and said the government should “deliver on the promises it gave to the people.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Rival demonstrations scheduled for January 12 in Bangkok
Over 10,000 people have registered for the “Run Against Dictatorship” in Bangkok on January 12, while government supporters say they are planning a rival event on the same day. The two events point to increasing political tension in Thailand, which has seen violent street protests and even coups in recent decades.
Critics say the general election in March was manipulated to extend the rule of junta leader and current PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha. They now fear the government will dissolve the vocal opposition Future Forward Party.
“We want to show the government the discontent that citizens have with the administration,” a university student who is helping organise the anti-government event told Reuters.
The rival event is being called “Walk to Cheer Uncle,” a reference to PM Prayuth’s nickname, Uncle Tu. Organisers say about 2,500 people have already registered to participate in the “Run Against Dictatorship” ‘spoiler’.
“This event is for the public, for all of us, in the name of the people who love Uncle (Prayut), love the nation and the monarchy.”
The events are to be held at parks 11 kilometres apart but at overlapping times. A spokesman for Maverick Consulting Group, a political advisory firm, says that the competing events could open the floodgates to more gatherings.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
