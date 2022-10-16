Politics
Not so smug now – expat life in the grip of Truss
If you are British, and an expat, one of the few things you used to feel smug about was the government “back home.” The nutters may occasionally take over the asylum, but it’s a good strong asylum, fit for purpose. Mother of parliaments.
The United Kingdom doesn’t usually have generals taking charge, water cannons in the streets, movie-star presidents or bread riots. UK politicians are as corrupt as any but in a nice safe British way. Quite a few perverts, it has to be said, but that’s not so unusual. But it is pretty much unheard of for a British PM to flee the country with the contents of the Bank of England, leaving his brother-in-law in charge. UK leaders rarely die at their desks from bullet wounds. They don’t lock up people just because they don’t like what someone might say. Well, not so much.
How things have changed!
No matter what side of the Brexit fence you scream from, you have to admit that since 2016, things have become weirder and weirder. Even the trumpeting of an elephant the size of Boris Johnson in the room was pretty much drowned out by all the noise from MAGA, COVID and WWIII.
Well, the people of the UK are certainly noticing now.
How long Liz Truss can last as prime minister dominates the UK front pages, a terrifying pledge to “see through” what she had promised to deliver sending her MPs to the knife-sharpener.
The Guardian spoke of “a day of chaos” as chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was thrown on his own sword and Truss forced into a “humiliating” U-turn on tax cuts.
“Time’s up” shrieks The Mirror in its headline. It reports on growing calls for a general election, and Sir Keir Starmer’s inexplicable desire for a change of government.
The Telegraph says “Truss clings to power” and reports on “an extraordinary day of reversals in Westminster that left Tory MPs despairing and sped up plotting among some rebels trying to remove Ms Truss.”
The Times says simply “Truss fights for survival” and reports that Kwarteng thinks the PM has bought herself “only a few weeks.”
The Daily Star has set up a webcam on a decaying supermarket lettuce, inviting readers to bet on which they think will last longer, the rotting vegetation or the PM.
There doesn’t seem to be a single person who thinks Truss will still be in power by Christmas, or wants her to be. It’s hard to imagine even she wants to be. So the question is, what does the UK do now? Is the Tory party saying that it doesn’t matter who is in charge?
This is not a League 1 football team on a bad run, nor is Truss a supply teacher. This is a country and quite a big one with a lot of people in a lot of trouble and the world economy in the worst state ever. Surely they deserve better than this?
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Not so smug now – expat life in the grip of Truss
Ebola outbreak locks down 2 districts in Uganda
How to become a Monk in Thailand at iMONASTERY Chiangmai
Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
Mystery surrounding unknown beaten body in Chon Buri
Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after monsoon season
Why Thailand is famous – 10 Things You Should Know about Thailand
Border officials, tour operators carve up latest visa run bounty
Anti-drug in-laws gunned down in their home
Sweet smell of success – customs officers celebrate durian/heroin bust
Tears in Hogwarts – Hagrid is dead
Street food Thailand – The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Jealous man shot his wife’s lover in the chest in Bangkok
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People3 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides4 hours ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
Business1 day ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
Cambodia1 day ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya police find gun and drugs at nightclub, 33 arrested
-
Politics3 days ago
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
-
Politics4 days ago
3 men jailed for insulting PM Prayut & Deputy PM Prawit
-
Environment3 days ago
Big fat fraud – bear-faced cheating in Alaskan wildlife poll