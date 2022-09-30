The Russia-Ukraine conundrum and US interference

The conflict in Ukraine ramped up even further last night when United States President Joe Biden declared America will “never recognize Russia‘s attempt to take territory in Ukraine.”

The US President spoke ahead of an expected speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin today who is predicted to announce that four regions of Ukraine, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, are rejoining the former Soviet bloc after recent referendums.

Ukraine and the West dismissed the referendums as fraudulent and, as a consequence, the US said they will impose new sanctions on Russia.

Biden said…

“The United States, I want to be very clear about this, will never, never, never recognise Russia’s claims on Ukraine sovereign territory.”

This is not the first time the US has not recognized another country or regime.

Former US historian William Blum made known that since 1945, the US has tried to overthrow more than 50 governments, many of them democratically elected; grossly interfered in elections in 30 countries; bombed the civilian populations of 30 countries; used chemical and biological weapons; and attempted to assassinate foreign leaders.

Australian journalist John Pilger is another perplexed about US interference. He believes the world is closer to another world war than at any other time since former President Ronald Regan was in charge.

He said…

“Washington’s role in Ukraine is different only in its implications for the rest of us. For the first time since the Reagan years, the US is threatening to take the world to war. With eastern Europe and the Balkans now military outposts of NATO, the last “buffer state” bordering Russia, Ukraine, is being torn apart by fascist forces unleashed by the US and the EU. We in the West are now backing neo-Nazis in a country where Ukrainian Nazis backed Hitler.”

A former United States military veteran stated that it has been US foreign policy to undermine any nation they believe is a threat to their hegemony, militarily or economically. The list of countries has been endless as history shows.

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control treaties, in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm, and in Iraq overseeing the disarmament of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

The 61 year old was quick to jump on a statement made by the US President in response to Russia’s mobilization of 300,000 military reservists to supplement the 200,000 troops currently fighting in Ukraine.

Biden said…

“A permanent member of the United Nations Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the United Nations Charter.”

Ritter believes Russia had little choice but to mobilise because, since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the US and its allies have conspired to subjugate Russia to ensure they can never challenge a US hegemony foisted on the world after the end of the World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges this fact. He said the aim of the West is…

“To weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country by promulgating policies designed to cause “Russia itself to disintegrate into a multitude of regions and territories that are deadly enemies with one another.”

When Putin issued ordered on February 24 for his armed forces of Russia to initiate a “Special Military Operation” (SMO) in Ukraine he did so in keeping with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and the principles of collective preemptive self-defence as defined by international law.

He planned to protect the newly independent republics of Lugansk and Donetsk in the Donbass region from Ukrainian military forces which were, according to Russia, poised to attack.

The stated goal of the SMO was to safeguard the territory and people of the Lugansk and Donetsk republics by eliminating the threat posed by the Ukrainian military. To accomplish this, Russia embraced two primary objectives — demilitarization and denazification.

Demilitarization of Ukraine would be accomplished through the elimination of all infrastructure and organizational structures affiliated with NATO while denazification would involve a similar eradication of the odious ideology of the Ukrainian ultra-nationalist, Stepan Bandera, who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Jews, Poles and ethnic Russians during the Second World War and in a decade of anti-Soviet resistance after the war ended.

What happens next is anyone’s guess but the mainstream media narrative is not as straightforward as Russia is bad, Ukraine and the West good. There are grey areas.

SOURCE: BBC Guardian Consortium News