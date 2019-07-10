New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King | The Thaiger

Politics
New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King
PHOTO: Adapted from Bangkok Post
The new Thai cabinet has now been formally anointed and confirmed by HM The King
The new cabinet members were nominated by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha following months of prevarication and internal squabbles in the 19 member coalition led by Palang Pracharat.
The Royal Gazette has named Prawit Wongsuwon, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam as deputy PMs – all performed the same duties in the previous government appointed by the military-led NCPO.
Gen Prayut takes the position of defence minister, in addition to his job as Prime Minister, while Gen Chaicharn Changmongkol is deputy defence minister. Anutin Charnveerakul is deputy PM and public health minister. Jurin Laksanavisit is deputy PM and commerce minister.
Uttama Savanayana is finance minister and Santi Prompat is his deputy. Don Pramudwinai keeps his job as Thailand’s foreign minister. Pipat Ratchakitprakan is the new tourism and sports minister. Juti Krairiksh is social development and human security minister.
Sontirat Sontijirawong, secretary-general of the Phalang Pracharat Party, is the Energy Ministry, which was also reportedly coveted by Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the leader of a key faction in Phalang Pracharat Party.
Phalang Pracharat leader, Uttama Savanayana, has been given the Finance portfolio even though the opposition claimed his alleged role in a 2003 Krungthai Bank loan scandal disqualified him from the post. Uttama defended himself saying that during his time as senior executive at the bank, he had nothing to do with the approval of loans to ailing property firms.
Politics
Thai junta retains power to detain people without charge
“… though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.”
Opposition politicians and the Thai public are voicing dissatisfaction with the junta’s decision to hang on to its order authorising arbitrary military detention.
Even though the junta has announced the revocation of 70+ old NCPO orders, including media intervention and trying cases in military court, critics say there is still room for improvement.
The Future Forward Party secretary-general, and former law professor, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul says that the decision to hang on to some orders was made just before the NCPO is dissolved, because it wants its leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha to have full power until the last minute. He also said that the revocation of 70 old orders was not quite enough.
“The junta is still supported by the Constitution’s Article 279 because it pardons them for all their actions,” adding that Future Forward’s mission is to have this law abolished in order to stop the junta from being above the law.
He also said that, though the junta’s orders are being revoked, their impact will still be felt in society.
The Future Forward Party is looking to launch a motion in Parliament to set up a committee to study all the impacts these orders have had.
“It’s not like we can forget these orders ever existed once they are revoked,” he said.
Pro-rights organisation iLaw, which has been campaigning for the junta to revoke its “announcements” and orders after the election, acknowledged the junta’s move. However, it said the order that allows soldiers to detain people without a charge for seven days and other similar orders that remain are an infringement on people’s rights and freedom.
The organisation said there are some 20 junta orders that must be removed, and it is awaiting Parliament’s approval of the proposal it has submitted with more than 13,000 signatures.
Original story: The Nation
Politics
NCPO chief terminates around 100 orders today
PHOTO: มติชน
The chief of the NCPO will issue his last command that terminates around 100 coup orders.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam was commenting today on a meeting with chief coalition whip Wirat Rattanset who spoke to him yesterday about the annulment of orders issued by the NCPO between May 2014 and March this year when Thailand held the general election.
Wissanu said Wirat informed him that several motions were about to be put on the House agenda in relation to the request for the cancellation of coup orders. The deputy PM says he explained to Wirat that the government would be ready to provide explanations to the House regarding the coup orders.
He informed Wirat that the NCPO chief would today issue a final order to terminate some 100 coup orders that were no longer needed, such as those pertaining to the media and the martial court.
He said some orders did not have to be cancelled as they have ‘sunset-clauses’ and will automatically lapse on expiry. After the last order is issued to terminate the coup orders, only a few will remain, according to Wissanu.
He added that the government agencies concerned felt these remaining orders needed to be kept in place because they were issued to improve outdated laws. Wissanu said the House would simply have to consider whether to change their status from coup order to acts or whether to terminate them.
Wirat also asked Wissanu about the coup orders that saw many local administration officials suspended from duty.
Wisssanu said he explained to Wirat that some of the suspended officials have not been reinstated to their posts because they are still facing probes by either the National Anti-Corruption Commission or the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission. Once cleared of corruption charges, the PM can issue orders to reintegrate them if recommended by Parliament.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation
Politics
Police say posh private plane is not just for Prawit
Critics are alleging that a new 1.1 billion baht 10 seat luxury private jet is being used solely to transport the current deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan around the country.
Yesterday’s reports in Thai media have forced the Royal Thai Police to deny the plane would only serve the needs of the ageing Deputy PM. Accusations first came from the Watchdog Act Facebook Page which actively follows transgressions of Thai politicians.
The Dassault Falcon 2000 is a French business jet and a member of Dassault Aviation’s Falcon business jet line, and is a twin-engine, slightly smaller development of the Falcon 900 trijet, with transcontinental range.
Police spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya says police had to purchase a small plane that was able to land on short runways to carry out urgent police work.
“This plane is not only for the deputy prime minister and defence minister.”
“The plane will be used for weekly missions, including drug suppression and other criminal crackdowns, though it will also sometimes serve commanders flying to visit police agencies countrywide.”
The spokesperson say that the picture had been Photoshopped.
“The plane is nothing special and only equipped with necessary facilities.”
Reportedly Gen Prawit, who also chairs the Police Commission and is currently the Thai defence minister, flew in the plane on June 27 with his entourage to attend a ceremony to hand back land title deeds to villagers in Lob Buri.
