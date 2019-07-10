New Thai cabinet now endorsed by HM The King | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Adapted from Bangkok Post

The new Thai cabinet has now been formally anointed and confirmed by HM The King

The new cabinet members were nominated by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha following months of prevarication and internal squabbles in the 19 member coalition led by Palang Pracharat.

The Royal Gazette has named Prawit Wongsuwon, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam as deputy PMs – all performed the same duties in the previous government appointed by the military-led NCPO.

Gen Prayut takes the position of defence minister, in addition to his job as Prime Minister, while Gen Chaicharn Changmongkol is deputy defence minister. Anutin Charnveerakul is deputy PM and public health minister. Jurin Laksanavisit is deputy PM and commerce minister.

Uttama Savanayana is finance minister and Santi Prompat is his deputy. Don Pramudwinai keeps his job as Thailand’s foreign minister. Pipat Ratchakitprakan is the new tourism and sports minister. Juti Krairiksh is social development and human security minister.

Sontirat Sontijirawong, secretary-general of the Phalang Pracharat Party, is the Energy Ministry, which was also reportedly coveted by Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the leader of a key faction in Phalang Pracharat Party.

Phalang Pracharat leader, Uttama Savanayana, has been given the Finance portfolio even though the opposition claimed his alleged role in a 2003 Krungthai Bank loan scandal disqualified him from the post. Uttama defended himself saying that during his time as senior executive at the bank, he had nothing to do with the approval of loans to ailing property firms.