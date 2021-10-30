Connect with us

Politics

New ban on rallies enacted just before November 1 reopening

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Rallies, like this one in August, face a new ban just in time for reopening. (via Facebook/Thikamporn Tamtiang)

In yet another timing coincidence, the Royal Gazette published new rules yesterday placing a ban on rallies and protests just before Thailand reopens to international tourism. As always, the orders were ostensibly put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country and to protect incoming tourists from any possible outbreak.

The new ban on rallies and similar activities that are deemed a Covid-19 risk takes effect on Monday. The order says the restrictions are needed to keep Covid-19 contained as the country reopens without quarantine to fully vaccinated travellers from 46 countries as well as expands its Sandbox programs to 17 provinces.

The order was issued as part of Section 9 of the Emergency Decree and signed into effect by the Chief of Defence Forces, as it is he who is responsible for solving security emergencies. This new order replaces the previous announcement that was enacted on September 30, once again just before another round of reopening to international travellers.

The new regulations say that rallies and other risky activities are prohibited unless specifically permitted by the authorities concerned, especially in the 17 provinces that are key to the November 1 reopening. Authorities say that it is a necessary step to protect tourism and begin to rehabilitate Thailand ailing economy as jobs in the tourism sector will finally start to come back, all of which could be placed in jeopardy with a super spreader event that creates a massive Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Any event like a rally that is permitted to take place must follow strict guidelines that were laid out in previous orders, and any gathering that is considered to create a risk of spreading Covid-19 or creating more hardship for people already suffering from the pandemic is strictly prohibited in all of Thailand. Anyone convicted of violating this ban faces up to two years in jail and a maximum fine of up to 40,000 baht.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-10-30 19:56
Let's hope this latest attempt to stop the anti government demonstrations is as successful as all the others they have tried...😉
image
Stardust
2021-10-30 20:05
Festivals with 20 000 to 50 000 people in Phuket ok but ban on protest because of covid? How pathetic this Clowns are.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending