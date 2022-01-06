Politics
Investigation finds no evidence PM paid MPs for votes
A House Secretariat investigation says it’s found no evidence that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha paid MPs to vote for him. The probe was in response to an accusation from an opposition politician in September. Wisarn Techathirawat, a Pheu Thai MP for Chiang Rai, accused the PM of paying 5 million baht to a number of MPs in return for votes of support. He made the allegation during a no-confidence debate on September 2.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the claim prompted House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to order an investigation into the matter. The probe has now ended, with Sukij Atthopakorn, an adviser to Chuan, saying there is no evidence to back up Wisarn’s allegation. As part of the process, an investigating committee interviewed Wisarn and a number of others, as well as examining documentation relating to visits to parliament made by the PM and his aides. However, the committee eventually ruled that there was no evidence to back up the allegations against the PM. The Bangkok Post reports that the findings were submitted to Chuan on December 28.
The PM is still coming under pressure from opposition parties however, with Somkid Chuakong, also from the Pheu Thai Party and an MP for the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, saying the opposition will ask for a general debate this month in order to quiz the government on its handling of national affairs. Opposition MPs will also call for a censure debate at the next House session.
One of the main matters up for discussion is just how long the PM has left in power. Somkid says his party will ask the Constitutional Court to decide once and for all when the PM’s maximum term of 8 years comes to an end. Opposition parties believe it’s all over on August 24, saying the PM came to power in the 2014 military coup, when he was head of the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order.
Supporters of the PM dispute this, insisting his term didn’t technically begin until June 9, 2019, when it was royally endorsed under the 2017 constitution. If this is found to be the case, the PM would be entitled to remain in power until 2027.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Public Health Ministry raises Covid-19 alert level to 4 (out of 5 levels)
Thailand News update | Travellers rushing to get into Thailand & mass tourist cancellations
333 lives lost on Thailand’s roads over end-of-year holiday period
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
HIRING: The Thaiger is looking for a writer to join our English-language news team
Government considers new restrictions as Omicron infections rise across Thailand
Investigation finds no evidence PM paid MPs for votes
Phuket governor says island will remain open for tourists, despite rise in infections
Thailand pass suspension causes mass cancellations | GMT
Test & Go suspension results in mass cancellations for remainder of high season
Thailand sees 32,627 travellers in 2022, Russians top the list
Top virologist explains reduced potency of Omicron infections
Mueang Chon Buri restaurants come under strict Covid-19 control
Vietnam welcomes over 1,700 travellers on the first three days of international flights resumption
Philippines president says he will never apologise for deaths during his “war on drugs”
Half-Half subsidy programme 4th phase starting in March
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
Thailand news today | Samui urges government to reconsider entry schemes
Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
- Crime2 days ago
Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Recent comments: