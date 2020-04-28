Government refuses Opposition’s request for debate on executive decrees | The Thaiger

Politics
Government refuses Opposition’s request for debate on executive decrees
Calls from Opposition parties for a special session of parliament to debate the Thai Government’s executive decrees have been given short shrift, with the government saying the debate will have to wait until May 22, when parliament is set to reconvene.
The three decrees relate to the procurement of significant loans, reported to be up to 1.9 trillion baht, in an attempt to ease some of the financial pain resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak. Any Opposition motion to debate the decrees requires the support of government MPs as Opposition parties do not have sufficient votes to pass it.
Thai PBS World reports that the Government chief whip, Virat Rattanaseth, says the government does not agree a debate is necessary right now and that as parliament is due to meet in three weeks, it can wait until then. He points to the ongoing pandemic situation, saying unnecessary meetings should be avoided to prevent MPs from becoming infected with the virus or distract them from the urgent matters at hand.
He further adds that Opposition parties can spend the time between now and then preparing for the debate.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus Thailand
Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide
Thailand’s alcohol industry is banding together to ask PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the ban on alcohol sales, imposed as part of the national state of emergency to halt the spread of Covid-19. Alcohol-industry organisations, led by the Thai Fruit Wine and the Local Spirit Producer Association, the Thailand Bartender Association and Thai Wine Association, have made their case to the PM.
Though there has been no national prohibition, all 76 of Thailand’s provinces, plus Bangkok, have banned the sale of alcohol until this Thursday, the original date for the Emergency Decree to expire. The various associations asked the government not to prolong the prohibition beyond that date, and to allow alcoholic beverages to be sold via takeaway and delivery services.
They also asked the government to ease their tax burden and help manage the destruction of spoiled beverages, when all pubs, clubs and bars remain shuttered. The Excise Department has collected 132 billion baht in tax on alcohol so far this year, including 70 billion from beer and 62 billion from liquor.
The groups also want the government to lift the ban on the wholesale trade of alcohol, which they say is preventing producers and distributors from shipping products to retailers, where stocks can be safely stored in climate controlled conditions.
And they’ve asked authorities to inform them in advance before announcing future alcohol-related orders, complaining that, in many cases, provincial governors announced the local alcohol bans on the night before or even on the day they became effective.
SOURCE: Weekly Blitz
Coronavirus Thailand
3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68%
The Commerce Ministry, along with dozens of companies. has announced the reduction of the cost of many household goods as the Covid-19 crisis has affected the spending power of people across the country.
Minister Jurin Laksanawisit says “3,025 consumer products have now been discounted by up to 68%.”
“The cheaper goods will be available until June 30.”
Companies who are collaborating in the discounts include 20 consumer product manufacturers around 13 provinces. The companies consist of Big C, Macro, Food Land, CJ express, Swensens, CP All, The Mall, Maxvalue, Tops, Gourment Market, Home Fresh Mart and Family Mart.
“I would like to thank the private firms who have cooperated with the Commerce Ministry. The Department of Internal Trade estimates that both discounts, starting from April 16 to June 30, will cut a total of 1 billion baht off the cost of living for the Thai people.”
SOURCE: The Nation / Today Highlight News
Coronavirus Thailand
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
“PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he won’t be pressured into easing restrictions sooner than it is safe to do so, saying it is vital to avoid a second wave of infections.”
Thailand’s state of emergency, in force since March 26, is set to be reviewed tomorrow when the Thai Cabinet meets. With the decree due to expire this Thursday, April 30, it’s expected that members will discuss the possibility of an easing of some of the restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The National Security Council is recommending that the emergency decree be extended as “the fight against the virus has not yet been won”, despite some tough limitations on movement imposed around the country.
The current restrictions include a ban on inter-provincial travel and international travel, the closure of non-essential businesses and a national nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am. On the island of Phuket, the airport is closed, as is Sarasin bridge, the single road link from the island to the mainland, and travel between sub-districts is banned. The beaches have also been closed and an alcohol ban is in place “indefinitely”. In other provinces, similarly tough restrictions remain in place at this stage although some are announcing a progressive lifting of some restrictions, post April 30.
There was a spike in the number of new cases reported over the weekend, primarily as a result of Thai residents returning from abroad and being quarantined and tested. Overall however, the number of new, non-imported cases continues to fall, indicating that the restrictions are having the desired effect.
The main downside to the “lockdown” is the financial burden it is placing on Thai residents and working expats, with millions now out of work. A report today in The Pattaya News says that over 27 million people have now applied to the government for financial assistance. The government had initially anticipated that 3 million people would apply, but there have been many who say their application has been turned down, creating some ugly scenes outside Bangkok’s finance ministry.
Good Samaritans have come to the rescue around the country, donating food and essential supplies at food banks, temples, migrant labour camps and elsewhere. Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he won’t be pressured into easing restrictions sooner than it is safe to do so, saying it is vital to avoid a second wave of infections.
Despite this, many hope that some of the tighter restrictions, such as the closure of beaches and the banning of travel between sub-districts in places like Phuket, may be lifted. The holiday island has had the highest reported infection rate, per capita, in the country. As the island’s economy revolves mainly around tourism, its economy has been shattered whilst the bans and restrictions stay in place.
With the government having colour-coded each of the Thai provinces based on the number of Covid-19 cases identified, those in provinces with no cases, as well as those with only a small number of cases, are hoping this will be taken into account when the Cabinet meets tomorrow.
For now, we wait.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
