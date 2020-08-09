Connect with us

Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: mgronline.com
A group of youths and students calling themselves “Buri Ram Youths for Liberation” staged a rally at a public park in the central city district of that lower northeastern province yesterday. At the rally, which began at about 5pm at the Rom Buri public park, demonstrators called for the dissolution of Parliament, an end to government intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the Constitution, echoing the demands of demonstrations which have rocked the nation for 3 weeks now.

Cloth banners with anti-government messages were put up around the rally site. Students and youth leaders took turns voicing political opinions. Demonstrators flashed the “3 finger salute” against dictatorship. They performed a “black magic” rite to “expel dictators” before dispersing in an orderly manner.

Police were deployed to maintain law and order. Public health officials were also at the scene to advise the demonstrators to put on coverings and provide them with hand sanitising gel.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 9, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    They are wasting their time holding up a sign in English.
    The PM does not understand English.
    He would understand a running riot with a few rocks thrown . . .

    Reply

