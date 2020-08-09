Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram

A group of youths and students calling themselves “Buri Ram Youths for Liberation” staged a rally at a public park in the central city district of that lower northeastern province yesterday. At the rally, which began at about 5pm at the Rom Buri public park, demonstrators called for the dissolution of Parliament, an end to government intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the Constitution, echoing the demands of demonstrations which have rocked the nation for 3 weeks now.

Cloth banners with anti-government messages were put up around the rally site. Students and youth leaders took turns voicing political opinions. Demonstrators flashed the “3 finger salute” against dictatorship. They performed a “black magic” rite to “expel dictators” before dispersing in an orderly manner.

Police were deployed to maintain law and order. Public health officials were also at the scene to advise the demonstrators to put on coverings and provide them with hand sanitising gel.

