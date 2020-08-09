Politics
Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram
A group of youths and students calling themselves “Buri Ram Youths for Liberation” staged a rally at a public park in the central city district of that lower northeastern province yesterday. At the rally, which began at about 5pm at the Rom Buri public park, demonstrators called for the dissolution of Parliament, an end to government intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the Constitution, echoing the demands of demonstrations which have rocked the nation for 3 weeks now.
Cloth banners with anti-government messages were put up around the rally site. Students and youth leaders took turns voicing political opinions. Demonstrators flashed the “3 finger salute” against dictatorship. They performed a “black magic” rite to “expel dictators” before dispersing in an orderly manner.
Police were deployed to maintain law and order. Public health officials were also at the scene to advise the demonstrators to put on coverings and provide them with hand sanitising gel.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Drug suspect shot dead after slashing officers in Nong Khai
An alleged drug dealer was killed and 2 police officers wounded in a police raid in Isaan’s Nong Khai province yesterday afternoon. Nong Khai police say 3 of their officers were engaged in the shooting incident with the suspect, 25 year old Parinya Yeunnan, in Meechai subdistrict. According to a police spokesman: “Officials tracked down the suspect, a Nong Khai local, who was believed to be a residing at the house,” said the police. As officers approached to search him, Parinya charged at them with a knife, prompting an officer to shoot at his right leg. The suspect still did […]
Crime
Armed teens terrorise Buri Ram village
Video emerged yesterday of a gang of youths, dressed in school uniforms, marauding through Khok Mai district in Isaan’s Buri Ram province on motorbikes and firing guns. Initial investigation revealed that the gun-happy gang had done this before, riding into Laluad village and attacking residents by throwing objects at them and firing into in the sky. Officers retrieved footage from surveillance cameras at the scene and proceeded with legal action. 38 year old Namkhang Phuangmalee, the woman who recorded the video clip revealed yesterday, said these same schoolboys had shown up at the village several times, intimidating locals by firing […]
Crime
7 Nakhon Panom officers transferred after cell death
7 police officers in the upper northeastern province of Nakhon Panom have been “transferred to inactive duty” while an investigation takes place into the death of a man in their custody. The commander of Nakhon Phanom provincial police said yesterday that he’s ordered a probe into the case and moved the officers involved to prevent anyone tampering with the evidence. The move comes after relatives of 40 year old Witthaya Sopawong, an official at the Tambon Kan Lueang Administrative Organisation, demanded an investigation into how he died after being placed in a cell on July 28. The relatives, led by […]
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)
Thailand makes US “low-risk” list for Covid-19
Outcry as Pattaya’s Walking Street opens to vehicles
Poll: majority doubt constitutional reform will improve Thai politics
Leading epidemiologist warns against opening borders
Authorities say religious conflict not behind beheading of Pattani Buddha image
3 injured in Chon Buri motorcycle incident
Anti-government protests spread to Buri Ram
Bailed activist lawyer promises more protests
1 soldier wounded in Narathiwat ambush
Trump orders enhanced unemployment benefits, eviction moratorium
UPDATE: Covid-19. The world about to surpass 20 million infections
Army captain charged in knife attack on 83 year old neighbour
UPDATE: 18 dead, dozens injured in Air India crash
Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no new deaths (August 8)
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector pin hopes on “Safe and Sealed” scheme to lure international visitors
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No current plans to extend list of foreigners allowed back into Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
- Crime3 days ago
Unidentified woman attacks foreign man in Pattaya
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
- Business3 days ago
Latest travel advisories for SE Asia, UK, Canada
- Bangkok4 days ago
Harry Potter-themed protest openly questions monarchy’s role
- Opinion2 days ago
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Toby Andrews
August 9, 2020 at 4:15 pm
They are wasting their time holding up a sign in English.
The PM does not understand English.
He would understand a running riot with a few rocks thrown . . .