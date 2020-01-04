No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban. | The Thaiger

Plastics
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
PHOTO: tinysg.com
A ban on plastic bans came into force this week where 75 of Thailand’s key retailers eventually bit the bullet and decided to cave into pressure and stop issuing plastic bags to shoppers. It’s not only the right things to do, it will set a vital example for Thais and force them into starting some new habits.
Gone, it seems, are the days where you will be casually handed a plastic bag to put your bag of chips or apple (also wrapped in plastic) into a single-use bag that will be disposed of as soon as you get home.
So that pile of plastic bags you’ve stored under the kitchen counter is going to get smaller and we’ll all have to get used to taking along some other bag to do our shopping in the future.
Even though the plastic ban is just a small step in a much larger challenge, this step will surely be an important initiative that will set up Thailand as a responsible user of plastics in the future.
Thai’s, as usual, have been particularly creative this time. We love and applaud all the ideas!!
Plastics
Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister
“It is a huge New Year’s gift to Thailand and the world.”
This proud announcement from the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varavuth Silpa-archa voicing his strong support of the ban on plastic bags that kicked in yesterday.
75 companies, covering shopping malls, department and convenience stores, have stopped distributing single-use plastic bags. It’s a positive step as Thailand’s starts to battle against its own plastic bag addiction.
The new plastic bag ban links with a campaign, “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags”, launched by the ministry in cooperation with the private sector.
Apart from the “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, the Pollution Control Department has introduced a 20 year action plan on plastic waste management up to 2037, which includes measures to crackdown on the use of seven plastic items and types – cap seals, Oxo-degradable plastic, microbeads, single-use plastic bags, polystyrene (Styrofoam) food containers, plastic cups and straws.
Minister Varavuth says that public response to the current single-use plastic bag campaign was “quite enthusiastic” and the private sector, including the 75 private companies, have been “very cooperative”, although it may not be as convenient for their customers.
The Minister maintains that consumers had already started to change their habits by refusing to accept single-use plastic bags or now bringing their own bags to carry their shopping. He also foreshadows consultation with the Education Ministry to educate students from the youngest classes, up, about environmental concerns.
Since the launch of the campaign in 2019, Thailand has managed to reduce single-use plastic bags by more than 2 billion, or by 5.7 million kilograms, valued around 400 million baht. Much of the money saved has been donated to hospitals, particularly in a campaign started last year by CP All, the owners of the 7-Eleven franchise in Thailand.
Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a the well-credentialed marine biologist and vice dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, says that 50% of all plastic waste found in the oceans are single-use plastic bags.
“This year we are going to push for a law against single-use plastics. At the moment, 127 of 192 countries worldwide have enacted single-use plastics legislation. Hopefully, our single-use plastics law will pass next year. Every country started by eliminating the use of single-use plastic bags, because they can be replaced by fabric or paper. Meanwhile, clear plastic bags for food are quite difficult to eliminate, since there is no suitable alternative”
Environment
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
And so it begins, a new era in Thailand, and a new paradigm where plastic bags may be seen as environmental pariahs instead of day to day necessities the Land of Smiles.
Yesterday marked the first day of the ban on single use plastic bags implemented by around 75 brands under the Thai Retailers Association to reduce plastic waste. The ban includes 7-Eleven and Family Mart stores where the lavish handing out of plastic bags in the past has been a running joke (it hasn’t stopped just about everything you buy int he stores being wrapped in plastic yet).
The ban aims to reduce around 13.5 billion plastic bags, previously handed out to shoppers, or 30% of plastic bags used in Thailand annually, ending up in land fill. Or worse, on our beaches, waterways or the ocean.
Under the association’s campaign titled “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags”, 24,500 distribution channels of all its 75 members will stop giving plastic bags for purchases. They say they want to drive Thailand closer to a plastic waste free society.
The Department of Pollution Control recently revealed that 40%, or 18 billion plastic bags, come from the fresh markets annually, while the balance 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In two tests this morning The Thaiger visited a Family Mart and a 7-Eleven and is delighted to report that, in both cases, we were told they don’t provide plastic bags anymore. How is your experience today? Tell us at our Facebook Page.
Plastics
Plastic microbeads to be banned in cosmetic products
Over and above the ban on plastic bags set to begin on January 1, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has also slapped a ban on plastic microbeads used in cosmetics. That kicks in on the same day as the ban on single-use plastic bags. All 75 members The Thai Retailers Association, including giants like Tesco Lotus and Makro, plan to stop providing plastic bags under the “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign starting on the first day of 2020.
And, according to the ministry’s announcement, plastic microbeads, commonly used in rinse-off products like facial scrubs, have been deemed an environmental hazard, non-biodegradeable and are to be eliminated from Thai shelves.
The UK prohibited their use in cosmetics and personal care products in 2018, out of concern over their impact on marine life. The microscopic spherical beads, designed to help remove dead skin cells, are washed down the drain, often slipping through treatment systems and ending up in the ocean and, eventually, in the food chain.
