ASEAN commit to eliminating marine plastic | The Thaiger

ASEAN commit to eliminating marine plastic
“At present, four ASEAN members are the world’s top ocean polluters, namely Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.”
At the recent 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok last month the 10 member states of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asia Nations) adopted “The Bangkok Declaration on Combating Marine Debris in the ASEAN Region” in an effort to eliminate marine plastic debris in the region. ASEAN officials describe the document as a testament to the group’s attempts to address the problem in a serious and sustainable manner.
“ASEAN agreed to concentrate on the issue of marine debris, which has a widespread impact on the well-being, health and hygiene of people, marine life and resources” said PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha.
Thai PBS reports that, at present, four of the ASEAN members are the world’s top ocean polluters – Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand – according to a 2017 report by Ocean Conservancy. Each country is now individually attempting to curb the cataclysmic issue.
For example, Indonesia is the world’s second-largest producer of plastic waste after China, contributing around 3.22 million tonnes annually. With Bali’s beaches suffering from the plastic litter problem for years, the island’s governor has imposed a ban on single-use plastics, aiming to reduce the amount of plastic waste by as much as 70% within a year.
The Philippines generates an estimated 1.88 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. In a show of its seriousness in dealing with the problem, the Philippines returned 69 shipping containers of illegal rubbish back to Canada after a long-running dispute between the two countries. Likewise, Malaysia, the world’s top destination for plastic waste after China, will send as much as 3,000 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste back to the countries of origin.
Thailand is currently the world’s sixth largest source of plastic polluting the ocean, with 1.03 million tonnes each year. The government has taken a proactive approach by initiating the Roadmap on Plastic Waste Management for 2018 – 2030. The goal is to reduce or eliminate three types of plastic by the end of this year, including plastic cap seals on water bottles, oxo-degradable plastics and microbeads.
By the end of 2022, Thailand hopes to be free of plastic bags less than 36 microns in thickness, styrofoam food boxes, plastic straws and single-use plastic cups. Finally, 100% of plastic waste will be recyclable by 2027.
“When you reuse, the reduction comes” said Dr. Thevarak Rochanapruk, an expert in petrochemicals and a member of The Interdisciplinary Network of The Royal Institute of Thailand.
“This policy really is a good start, very good, but now they cannot do it alone. The government needs help from public sector and from the media, academia and so on. Raising public awareness is the key because they are the ones using plastic” he added.
ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok
Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.
The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.
He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.
The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.
The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.
Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.
The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.
ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.
ASEAN’s bid for the 2034 World Cup
Today’s last day of the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok is considering a proposal, from the foreign ministers of the ten member nations to submit a bid to host the football World Cup in 2034.
The only Asian hosts of the World Cup so far have been Japan and South Korea, in 2002.
Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai, says the proposal to host the tournament was initiated by the football associations of the member countries and was endorsed by ASEAN foreign ministers.
Once approved by ASEAN leaders he said that authorities concerned would commence the bidding process.
Other countries competing to host the 2034 World Cup are Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand. China is widely seen as the next Asian frontrunner to hold the tournament, with its massive sporting market, wealth and infrastructure to match.
Southeast Asia is home to tens of millions of passionate fans but it lacks high-level national teams, as well as the facilities to put on the massive event.
It is unclear which of the 10 members would host games or how FIFA would allocate the automatic qualification normally given to tournament hosts.
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
by The Star Online – Asia News Network
TV drama, pop music, culture, food. The ‘Korean Wave’ is on its way.
The Korean Wave was the hot topic at the ASEAN-Korea Media Forum held in Seoul recently, with experts saying that it has, in fact, enhanced cultural exchanges between the republic and the entire region.
Korean bands Blackpink and BTS are currently the two most popular bands in Thailand.
Under the theme “Korean Wave in ASEAN: Successful Past and Sustainable Future”, speakers from media organisations, government and academia spoke about ways the phenomenon could be further spread through partnerships in the region.
The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy exporting pop culture, enter-tainment, music, TV dramas and movies.
Current K-Pop female pop-heavyweights, ‘BlackPink’
A long-time journalist and Korean drama fan, June H.L. Wong, says that regional media didn’t jump on board the first wave of dramas and earlier K-pop in the early 2000s.
“It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that the media started covering K-entertainment as awareness, access and opportunity improved,” said Wong, in her paper.
Wong says that by 2011, ASEAN media had regular coverage on K-pop culture and today, its stories are an accepted part of ASEAN news content. Noting that for the millennials, the new mainstream media was social, Wong added that K-idols and their fan clubs have become the supreme masters of these tools to keep in touch and up to date.
“More Korean pop songs now include English lyrics and more pop bands have English-speaking members, like BTS’ Kim Nam-joon (RM),” she added.
Matching ‘The Beatles’ for the most number of #1 Albums on the US charts in one year – ‘BTS’
The Korean Wave is expected to play an important role in stimulating greater partnership, coupled with President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy to prosper together with ASEAN, said Kwon Chung-won, CEO and publisher of The Korea Herald.
Jang Won-ho, a professor at the University of Seoul said the empathy being cultivated among members of the BTS fan club, while idolising Hallyu content, has lead to the creation of a cultural community beyond national borders.
“It should be the future of Hallyu,” said Jang.
He also noted the influence of BTS, saying that since the band saw themselves as a role model, the band has been working with bodies like UNICEF to raise funds for the “Love Myself” campaign.
Watch BTS’ ‘RM’ speak at the UN about their ‘Love Yourself’ campaign…
