Hot News
Pattaya Walking Street gunman surrenders claiming it was ‘friendly fire’
A Pattaya Walking Street gunman surrendered to police, allegedly claiming that the incident was one of “friendly fire.” But, his friends may not be thinking the same as they are currently injured. The suspect insisted that he was friends with the men he shot and felt really sorry for them as he called the shooting an accident.
According to The Pattaya News, the shooting took place on Second Road in front of a hotel and an Indian restaurant. Many tourists were shocked when they saw and heard the shooting, which occurred at 3.46am yesterday. Wirat Kechit turned himself in at the Pattaya Police station. The 25 year old reportedly surrendered his .32mm pistol to police and confessed that he was the man who fired the gun. While sobbing, he said both men who were shot were close friends that he had followed to face their rivals.
Wirat says he fired his pistol aimlessly at his rivals after seeing one of his friends struck in the head with a knife.
“I only tried to scare my enemies by firing at the floor, but I did not look properly because they rushed at me.”
He then admitted he ran away and left his friends behind. After feeling guilty for injuring his friends, he decided to surrender to the police. Although he claims the shooting was an accident, there is no information on what his “good friends” think about the incident. Pattaya police say they will press charges against Wirat and his rivals who are reportedly still on the run.
In October, the Royal Thai Police confiscated 263 guns and 1,702 rounds of ammunition in eight provinces of southern Thailand. The Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered a crackdown on illegal firearms following the massacre at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province earlier in October.
Recent comments: