Pattaya Walking Street gunman surrenders claiming it was 'friendly fire'

A Pattaya Walking Street gunman surrendered to police, allegedly claiming that the incident was one of “friendly fire.” But, his friends may not be thinking the same as they are currently injured. The suspect insisted that he was friends with the men he shot and felt really sorry for them as he called the shooting an accident.

According to The Pattaya News, the shooting took place on Second Road in front of a hotel and an Indian restaurant. Many tourists were shocked when they saw and heard the shooting, which occurred at 3.46am yesterday. Wirat Kechit turned himself in at the Pattaya Police station. The 25 year old reportedly surrendered his .32mm pistol to police and confessed that he was the man who fired the gun. While sobbing, he said both men who were shot were close friends that he had followed to face their rivals.

Wirat says he fired his pistol aimlessly at his rivals after seeing one of his friends struck in the head with a knife.

“I only tried to scare my enemies by firing at the floor, but I did not look properly because they rushed at me.”

He then admitted he ran away and left his friends behind. After feeling guilty for injuring his friends, he decided to surrender to the police. Although he claims the shooting was an accident, there is no information on what his “good friends” think about the incident. Pattaya police say they will press charges against Wirat and his rivals who are reportedly still on the run.

In October, the Royal Thai Police confiscated 263 guns and 1,702 rounds of ammunition in eight provinces of southern Thailand. The Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered a crackdown on illegal firearms following the massacre at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province earlier in October.

Police confiscated the guns in Provincial Police Region 8, which covers Krabi, Chumphon, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong and Surat Thani provinces. Out of the 263 guns confiscated, three were war-scale firearms. Some 363 people were also arrested during the seizure of the guns.
The Commander of Provincial Police Region 8, Surapong Thanomjit, said that guns are frequently used in crimes in Thailand. He said firearms are a huge problem causing loss of life every day. The police officer said the presence of guns in Thailand is instilling fear into the population.

 

2022-12-02 09:08
Apologize and give them some baht... justice in Thailand

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

