Game of Thrones, with a grande mocha latte thanks | The Thaiger

Entertainment
Game of Thrones, with a grande mocha latte thanks
A paper coffee cup has appeared on a table in the great hall of Winterfell in the (spoiler alert) ‘fictional’ (Aghast!), realm of Westeros in the HBO production of Game of Thrones.
Sharp-eyed viewers did a double take in Sunday night’s episode, quickly reaching for the remote and asking ‘was that a Starbucks coffee cup’?
The latte or grande mocha or soy latte with caramel drizzle, would have been seen a hundred times by a team of shooters and editors, all the way up to the director, before being aired. But the coffee cup somehow escaped everyone’s notice. Until it was too late.
It’s reported that every Season 8 episode of the massively popular series cost in the realm of US$15 million to produce. But when the series is all wrapped up and last dragon flies over the horizon it’s likely the sight of the coffee cup will be an enduring memory.
Good product placement? No, just a massive stuff-up by the props department or continuity assistant. Or ANYONE ON SET that should have seen the errant paper coffee cup from another Kingdom and time.
At least the producers have a sense of humour…
“News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” they said today on the official “Game of Thrones” Twitter account. “#Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”
Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91
— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019
Entertainment
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
BTS, Blackpink, ASEAN, K-Pop
by The Star Online – Asia News Network
TV drama, pop music, culture, food. The ‘Korean Wave’ is on its way.
The Korean Wave was the hot topic at the ASEAN-Korea Media Forum held in Seoul recently, with experts saying that it has, in fact, enhanced cultural exchanges between the republic and the entire region.
Korean bands Blackpink and BTS are currently the two most popular bands in Thailand.
Under the theme “Korean Wave in ASEAN: Successful Past and Sustainable Future”, speakers from media organisations, government and academia spoke about ways the phenomenon could be further spread through partnerships in the region.
The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy exporting pop culture, enter-tainment, music, TV dramas and movies.
Current K-Pop female pop-heavyweights, ‘BlackPink’
A long-time journalist and Korean drama fan, June H.L. Wong, says that regional media didn’t jump on board the first wave of dramas and earlier K-pop in the early 2000s.
“It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that the media started covering K-entertainment as awareness, access and opportunity improved,” said Wong, in her paper.
Wong says that by 2011, ASEAN media had regular coverage on K-pop culture and today, its stories are an accepted part of ASEAN news content. Noting that for the millennials, the new mainstream media was social, Wong added that K-idols and their fan clubs have become the supreme masters of these tools to keep in touch and up to date.
“More Korean pop songs now include English lyrics and more pop bands have English-speaking members, like BTS’ Kim Nam-joon (RM),” she added.
Matching ‘The Beatles’ for the most number of #1 Albums on the US charts in one year – ‘BTS’
The Korean Wave is expected to play an important role in stimulating greater partnership, coupled with President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy to prosper together with ASEAN, said Kwon Chung-won, CEO and publisher of The Korea Herald.
Jang Won-ho, a professor at the University of Seoul said the empathy being cultivated among members of the BTS fan club, while idolising Hallyu content, has lead to the creation of a cultural community beyond national borders.
“It should be the future of Hallyu,” said Jang.
He also noted the influence of BTS, saying that since the band saw themselves as a role model, the band has been working with bodies like UNICEF to raise funds for the “Love Myself” campaign.
Watch BTS’ ‘RM’ speak at the UN about their ‘Love Yourself’ campaign…
SOURCE: the star.com.my
Entertainment
New Disneyland ‘Star Wars’ park opens May 31
May the forward sales be with you.
Fans have raced to be the first to experience the new Disneyland Star Wars theme park, based on the iconic film series. The park is being opened at the original Disneyland site in Annaheim, California.
The new theme park began accepting requests on Thursday to visit “Galaxy’s Edge” during the first three weeks after the May 31 opening. The $1 billion attraction will feature rides, eateries and a space-themed cantina.
“We are delighted that our guests are as excited as we are about the May 31 opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said.
(The Thaiger wonders why they didn’t they have the opening on May the 4th!?)
“We can’t wait for them to visit – and we look forward to delivering a great guest experience both now and after June 23rd, when reservations will no longer be required.”
In anticipation of the huge crowds expected at the opening, Disney has implemented new rules at the park in Anaheim, including size restrictions on strollers and push wagons and eliminating smoking areas.
A similar Star Wars park is also opening at Disney World in Florida at the end of August.
Entertainment
Facebook bans political fanatics and conspiracy theorists
Facebook is banning prominent US conspiracy theorists like the Infowars founder Alex Jones and the outspoken activist Louis Farrakhan in its crackdown on hate speech and fake content. Others blocked from Facebook and Instagram (owned by Facebook) were Milo Yiannopoulos, a high-profile right-wing provocateur; Paul Nehlen, a political candidate espousing white supremacist views; and conspiracy theorists Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer.
In a statement Facebook said… “We’ve always banned individuals or organisations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology.”
Among the most prominent figures who has been barred from posting, Farrakhan, the head of the Nation of Islam, is notorious for spreading anti-Semitic and black supremacist views. Alex Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist, best known for calling the September 11 attacks an inside job and for describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax, was also banned by Facebook.
Facebook said those being banned had violated policies against dangerous individuals and organisations.
“Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook.”
Facebook last month banned various far-right British groups including the English Defense League from its network for promoting hate and violence.
Other groups kicked off both Facebook or Instagram included Knights Templar International, Britain First, the British National Party (BNP) and the National Front.
Amid pressure from governments around the world, Facebook has ramped up machine learning and artificial intelligence tools in an effort to find and remove hateful content while remaining open to free expression.
