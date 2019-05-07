Connect with us

Election

60 NLA members resign to become Senators in the new parliament

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

60 NLA members resign to become Senators in the new parliament | The Thaiger

About 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly are expected to tender their resignations in the next two days to be ready to join the military-appointed Senate.

NLA vice president Phirasak Porchit says that about 60 members of the assembly, himself included, as well as NLA president Pornpetch Wichitcholachai, NLA vice president Surachai Liangboonlertchai, Somchai Sawaengkarn and Klanarong Chantik, had been handpicked to become new senators.

Thai PBS reports that the NLA members were chosen by the selection committee headed by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. Their applications to join the 250 member Senate have been kept confidential by the selection committee, which is coming under heavy criticism for the alleged lack of transparency in their selection practice.

Mr. Phirasak dismissed concerns that the appointed senators would have a problem working with MPs from the opposition parties saying that he believes all legislators, despite their political difference, will be able to work together for the good of the country.

Regarding the nomination of a PM in the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, the NLA vice president said that MPs should be given the first priority in submitting their candidates and he expected this rule to be accepted by all parties.

The Palang Pracharat has nominated Prayut Chan-o-cha as its prime ministerial candidate.

SOURCE: Thai PBS



The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Election

Election Commission officially endorses 349 constituency seat winners

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 7, 2019

By

Election Commission officially endorses 349 constituency seat winners | The Thaiger

Five weeks after the country’s first general election since the 2014 military coup, the Election Commission has now officially endorsed 349 successful constituency candidates for the Lower House of Parliament, minus one.

The EC’s deputy secretary-general, Sawang Boonmee says the vacant spot is for a Chiang Mai province constituency that will have a by-election later in May after the March 24 winning candidate was disqualified.

The other 150 party-list MPs will be announced by the end of this Thursday.

However, not all of the 349 candidates to be seated in the House of Representatives are yet fully in the clear, as Sawang said disqualification remained possible even after they had taken office. Currently, there are still some 40 cases being investigated by the EC, involving MP disqualification and electoral fraud.

By Thursday, the agency will also reveal the 150 successful party-list MP candidates to make up the remainder of the 500 member chamber, he said. However, the question of the method used for the allocation of party-list seats is still pending in the Constitutional Court.

Sawang said the EC had to announce the election results by Thursday, as required by the Constitution.

The electoral agency already has plans for whatever method it might have to use after the Constitutional Court rules on the basis for party-list seat calculation, he said, declining to disclose those plans.

SOURCE: The Nation

Election

NCPO and NLA members resign to take up positions as senators in next parliament

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 7, 2019

By

NCPO and NLA members resign to take up positions as senators in next parliament | The Thaiger

Members of the current Cabinet and the National Legislative Assembly, who are hoping to become senators in the new parliament, are expected to resign as the NCPO prepares senatorial appointments for royal endorsement by the end of this week.

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says that the NCPO will submit its list of 250 appointed senators by this Friday.

He said that aspiring senators would first need to quit their current posts in the government and the NCPO before the list can be submitted for royal endorsement.

Somchai Sawangkarn, secretary to the NLA whips, yesterday declined to estimate how many members of the Assembly would resign to become senators, only suggesting that they should give up their current posts before a new Parliament convenes. Speculation has it that many NLA members will tender their resignations today, when it convenes for the last time.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is expected to announce results of the March 24 general election for constituency MPs today.

Results of party-list MPs are likely to be announced tomorrow, although an EC source said yesterday that the commission has not yet completed its legal action regarding complaints against several party candidates expecting to get elected, including Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Also tomorrow, the Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule on whether Article 128 of the MP Election Act is in conflict with the Constitution. The clause involves the calculation of party-list MPs based on the number of votes obtained by political parties in the general election.

The court is expected to today obtain copies of the minutes of Constitution Drafting Assembly meetings regarding the clause in question. The case had been brought to court by Office of the Ombudsman.

SOURCE: The Nation

Election

Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

May 6, 2019

By

Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014 | The Thaiger

The junta and the government are scheduled wind back orders and announcements originally issued by the junta but which are no longer considered necessary – some of them issued back in 2014 when the Junta took control in May of that year.

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam passed on the news earlier today.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said the junta and the government had not officially met for long time and that with the Royal Coronation now over, it was a good time to hold this discussion, according to Wissanu.

They will consider the use of absolute power under Article 44 to abolish those announcements and orders, Wissanu said. In fact, a junta meeting held on April 30 already took decisions on certain issues but Deputy PM Chatchai Salikalaya asked that a fisheries-related order be revoked with some conditions. This will be reconsidered tomorrow at the Cabinet meeting.

