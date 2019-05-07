60 NLA members resign to become Senators in the new parliament | The Thaiger

About 60 members of the National Legislative Assembly are expected to tender their resignations in the next two days to be ready to join the military-appointed Senate.

NLA vice president Phirasak Porchit says that about 60 members of the assembly, himself included, as well as NLA president Pornpetch Wichitcholachai, NLA vice president Surachai Liangboonlertchai, Somchai Sawaengkarn and Klanarong Chantik, had been handpicked to become new senators.

Thai PBS reports that the NLA members were chosen by the selection committee headed by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. Their applications to join the 250 member Senate have been kept confidential by the selection committee, which is coming under heavy criticism for the alleged lack of transparency in their selection practice.

Mr. Phirasak dismissed concerns that the appointed senators would have a problem working with MPs from the opposition parties saying that he believes all legislators, despite their political difference, will be able to work together for the good of the country.

Regarding the nomination of a PM in the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, the NLA vice president said that MPs should be given the first priority in submitting their candidates and he expected this rule to be accepted by all parties.

The Palang Pracharat has nominated Prayut Chan-o-cha as its prime ministerial candidate.

SOURCE: Thai PBS





