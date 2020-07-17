Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension

Today the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has briefly addressed the issue of the current visa amnesty, which is due to finish on July 31. The issue was mentioned today as part of the daily briefings.

The visa amnesty was announced, then extended, in April to allow foreigners with lapsed visas, to stay in the country without having to visit an immigration office or prepare new paperwork, until the end of July. There has been a lot of speculation in the past few weeks but no official comment from the government.

At today’s briefing of the CCSA the spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun said that a third proposal of an extension for visa amnesty “is being drafted and reviewed by relevant agencies”. He also announced that people should… “stay tuned for further announcements from Thai Immigration in the very near future”.

The comment mentioned a ‘proposal’ and is no guarantee that the current visa amnesty will be extended again. Nopakun made no additional comments if there would be any conditions or requirements regarding the proposed extension. The Thaiger would continue to urge anyone currently in Thailand, without a current visa, to examine their options just in case an extension is not announced.