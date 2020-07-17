Expats
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
Today the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has briefly addressed the issue of the current visa amnesty, which is due to finish on July 31. The issue was mentioned today as part of the daily briefings.
The visa amnesty was announced, then extended, in April to allow foreigners with lapsed visas, to stay in the country without having to visit an immigration office or prepare new paperwork, until the end of July. There has been a lot of speculation in the past few weeks but no official comment from the government.
At today’s briefing of the CCSA the spokesperson, Natapanu Nopakun said that a third proposal of an extension for visa amnesty “is being drafted and reviewed by relevant agencies”. He also announced that people should… “stay tuned for further announcements from Thai Immigration in the very near future”.
The comment mentioned a 'proposal' and is no guarantee that the current visa amnesty will be extended again. Nopakun made no additional comments if there would be any conditions or requirements regarding the proposed extension. The Thaiger would continue to urge anyone currently in Thailand, without a current visa, to examine their options just in case an extension is not announced.
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced today that a third “automatic extension” of visas for foreigners is “in the works” and will be proposed to the Cabinet with the results announced “soon” by the Immigration Bureau. A decision was originally slated for July 15, then postponed to today. Spokesman Natapanu Nopakun’s remarks this afternoon indicate the decision hasn’t yet been made. Currently set to expire July 31, the immigration amnesty was put in place after international travel was shut down in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was later extended to the end of this month, but with few travel […]
All transit passengers must now show Covid-19 certificate: CAAT
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand will enforce a new rule requiring all passengers, even on Thai-owned chartered flights or special flights transitioning through Thailand, to have a valid Covid-19 clearance certificate. CAAT has probibited all transit flights with Covid-19-infected passengers following China’s temporary ban of 2 Thai registered airlines after several passengers tested positive upon arrival in China. In both cases the flights only transited through Bangkok, and no passengers disembarked. The carriers, Thai AirAsia X and Thai Lion Air, were flying from Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur earlier this month and reportedly stopped in Bangkok only to refuel and […]
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
A number of embassies in Bangkok are saying that they won’t issue any further visa extension letters for their citizens when Thailand’s visa amnesty expires on July 31. An announcement published last week by the US embassy said American citizens residing in Thailand will have to decide whether to stay or leave, as it will no longer provide extension of stay requests for its citizens. The letter is mandatory for most foreigners who wish to extend their stay for another 30 days. “US citizens have between now and July 31, 2020, to either return to the US or their country […]
Toby Andrews
July 17, 2020 at 3:27 pm
Are their options paying B500 overstay a day, with the border, and airport closed to departures?
Seems so.
The greedy Thais will like that.
Stuart
July 17, 2020 at 3:36 pm
There are now many flights a day leaving Bangkok. Anyone can leave if they want or need to. Now, it’s true that you certainly can’t come back again easily.
Steven
July 17, 2020 at 4:25 pm
The Thai government has been kind, gracious and understanding. I personally resent your remark. Some of us cannot get back home to our families or our homes. The immigration department has a very heavy burden to sort out and is urging anyone who can get a flight home to do so to help relieve that situation.
I will leave the moment it is possible, I didn’t come here on holiday. My connecting flight from Thailand was cancelled and I have honestly been stranded here since March through no fault of my own.
I have read many bitter comments about bad foreigners on this forum and I felt a bit offended. But now I understand why they are being posted.