Opinion: Retirees and medical insurance in Thailand | The Thaiger

Opinion: Retirees and medical insurance in Thailand

6 hours ago

By Barry Kenyon of The Pattaya Mail

Thai government spokespeople, in recent years, have emphasised that that Thai hospitals are not free for foreigners. They have cited examples of sick and crowd-funded aliens desperate to get back to their home countries, or annual reports from public hospitals bemoaning the unpaid bills of foreign nationals.

So far not a lot has happened. Holders of one year 0/A visas or ten year 0/X, issued by Thai consulates and embassies abroad, do now require medical insurance worth at least 400,000 baht for in-patient treatment and 40,000 baht for out-patient care. But the vast majority of expat retirees in Thailand receive their annual extensions of stay at a Thai immigration office. They do not currently require insurance.

Will that change? It’s not clear. The government has already stated that long-stay aliens with a history of physical illness may be checked out before an extension of stay is granted. What this means, if anything, is unclear but it could signify the immigration bureau’s refusal if an applicant is discovered to have unpaid hospital bills.

One substantial reason for leaving well alone is that many expat retirees self-insure because they are too old or infirm to obtain medical insurance. But these wealthier retirees contribute billions of baht annually to (mostly) private hospital coffers when significant surgery is required. They would be forced out of the country if unobtainable medical cover was made compulsory, thus leading to a gigantic loss of income.

It’s also true that the mandatory insurance requirement for 0/A visa holders is modest. A sum of 400,000 baht may seem a lot but is unlikely to cover the total bill for heart surgery, most cancer operations and stays in an intensive care unit, at any rate in the private sector.

Read the rest of the editorial HERE.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Biker

    October 18, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Simple they don’t want Europeans here more interested in Indian and Chinese who don’t spend money just walk about.

    Reply

Expats

Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple | The Thaiger

The “OSS Foreigner” app is coming, and you will be able to use it for 90 day reporting, according to the Secretary-General at the office of the PM.

Dr Kobsak Pootrakool says the planned app can be used for all immigration reporting, including 90 day reports, adding that typing in the required data and uploading a selfie will accomplish the same result as filling out paperwork at the local immigration office but without having to make the trip there.

Dr Kobsak has been given responsibility for sorting out the TM30 debate and says the immigration app, called OSS Foreigner, is nearly complete and should make all those who live and work in Thailand feel more welcome and make compliance easier and more convenient.

The TM30 form, and its companion, the TM28, have been a source of expat displeasure over the past five months since the immigration department decided to enforce a little-used 1979 law that required foreigners to report their whereabouts if they had stayed overnight at an address different from their registered address.

This latest move comes as part of a wider program to make Thai public services more efficient, with Dr Kobsak making the announcement while outlining plans for all Thai government departments to embrace digital technology by as early as 2022. Meanwhile, the Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is championing a programme to improve Thai public services for both Thai citizens and foreigners.

“The government’s new approach to IT and digital technology is designed to deliver a smarter, easier service as part of the Thailand 4.0 economic model.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Expats

“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui | The Thaiger

PHOTO: TripSavvy.com

A contingent of immigration and tourist police have arrested a 49 year old German who had overstayed his visa in the kingdom on Koh Samui for 14 days. He will likely be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand for a period following his overstay.

The man, identified only as Manfred L, was taken into custody near the Bo Phut market on the ring road that encircles the island.

Naew Na news agency, always the first with Immigration stories, says the arrest was in keeping with immigration policy and that the public could call 1178 to report violators. They published a picture of the arrested man with his face hidden by a graphic saying “bye”.

We chose a pretty picture of Koh Samui instead.

SOURCES: Naew Na News | Thai Visa

Expats

Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31 | The Thaiger

Foreigners applying for a Non O-A visa will be required to purchase health insurance from October 31, according to Thaivisa.

NonImmigrant VisaO-A” (Long Stay)

This type of visa may be issued to applicants aged 50 years and over who wish to stay in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 1 year without the intention of working. Holder of this type of visa is allowed to stay in Thailand for 1 year.

“The requirements, first mooted back in May, are now confirmed in a police order posted on the Immigration website. Applicants are required to have 40,000 baht outpatient coverage and 400,000 baht inpatient coverage.”

According to the order, health insurance is not required for those applying for an extension of stay based on retirement and only applies to Non O-A visas. Non O-A visas are obtained from an embassy or consulate outside of Thailand. Full details of the new requirements can be found HERE.

As of yet, there is no information on the new insurance requirements on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and at the time of posting O-A visas are still being issued without insurance.

Thaivisa understands an official announcement is due to be made at a press conference in Bangkok later on Wednesday (9 October).

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

