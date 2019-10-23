Biometric scanning system to be tested at five provincial airports | The Thaiger

The Ministry of Transport is considering using biometric facial scanning of air passengers, initially at five provincial airports, as part of a pilot project to develop smart airports across the kingdom.

The deputy transport minister said Tuesday that a working committee, comprising members of the Department of Airports, the Royal Thai Police Office and the Ministry of Interior, has been set up to conduct a study into the use of biometric scanning systems.

The airports chosen to be part of the trial are Krabi, Surat Thani, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen.

He said biometrics are widely used at airports in Europe, the Americas and in Singapore and Malaysia.

He stressed the need for biometric systems in airports in Thailand, an important aviation hub in Asia, claiming the systems could cut check-in times by half and eventually might allow passengers to check in without showing their passports or ID cards.

The deputy transport minister also claimed that a recently updated biometric system makes it possible for passengers to check in at their hotels before leaving for the airport.

In addition to the scanning system, he said the Transport Ministry plans to make the five provincial airports more convenient for passengers by arranging rest areas and work spaces for them while they wait for flights.

