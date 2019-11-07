Phuket Airport officials warn about sky lanterns during Loy Krathong | The Thaiger

Events
Phuket Airport officials warn about sky lanterns during Loy Krathong
Phuket airport officials are urging people not to release sky lantern (khom fai)on Loy Krathong as well as the forthcoming New Year.
Vijit Keawsaitiam, the Deputy Director of Phuket International Airport, held a meeting about safety measures and discussed about banning lanterns and firework activities during Loy Krathong festival and the New Year celebrations.
The Deputy Director said that releasing lanterns is a tradition that has been carried on for generations and is also popular among tourists, both domestic and international, especially during big festivals and Buddhist holidays.
Airport officials recognised that the activities, including the release of lanterns and fireworks, are so popular that they have spread to the area near the airport which could be a hazard for air safety and possibly cause damage to people’s assets.
(The Khom Fai lanterns have a high failure rate and can end up as a burning bundle of paper dropping randomly from the sky)
If the lantern floats into the navigable airspace, above and around the airport, it could cause problems for air traffic, or a dangerous air traffic incident. He said that the airport also takes responsibility to prevent risk of any harm from firework and lanterns, as well as other activities that can possibly be dangerous for aircraft, staff or passengers.
“Lanterns released around the airport vicinity is one of the key problems that affects the aviation safety because the light from the lanterns distracts the pilots vision, causing hazards during take off and landing.”
“If a lantern is sucked into an aircraft engine while flying, the engine is likely to malfunction which would lead to tragic loss of life and assets.”
“To prevent the problems, Phuket International Airport asks all hotels around, and local community leaders, to ask people in their area not to release any lanterns anywhere near the airport. If anyone was found releasing a lantern, using firework or do any activities that could affect the airport’s aviation, they will be charged by law.”
Loy Krathong is held every year around Thailand on November 11.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket
ASEAN
Thai PM opens ASEAN Summit in Bangkok amid world economic tensions
PHOTOS: The Nation
The 35th Summit of ASEAN leaders opened yesterday against a backdrop of global economic tensions and prolonged trade negotiations between China and the US. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the international delegation of the ASEAN Summit at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, north-west Bangkok.
During part of the opening, Prayut recited the lines of the song “The ASEAN Way”.
“ASEAN we are bonded as one. Looking out to the world.”
He said that the lines reflect ASEAN’s vision to build closer cooperation among the 10 member countries, and develop partnerships with other regions. Thailand is the Chair for the ASEAN bloc this year in the annual rotating Chair schedule.
Prayut said that ASEAN countries are still facing many challenges, including a slowdown of the global economy, trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts, shake-up of multilateral trading systems, international crime and climate change.
“To meet these challenges, the region needed to make concerted efforts.”
“ASEAN has pushed for the application of the principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a peace treaty of Southeast Asian countries with countries beyond the region.”
Mahathir held talks with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on the side-lines of the ASEAN Summit on Saturday at Impact Muang Thong Thani.
According to Thai PBS World, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on seamless cross-border land transport of goods between Bangkok and Penang port, in Yahobaru state of Malaysia, through to Singapore, noting this will help generate revenue for the people of the two countries and help to limit smuggling.
Events
Bangkok’s Loy Krathong festival promotes the city’s waterways
Bangkok’s Loy Krathong festival on November 11 will emphasise the importance of the city’s waterways to traditional Thai culture.
A government spokesman says a list of 30 public parks across the city, that will host events on the evening, is urging people to use only natural materials for their floating krathongs to avoid polluting streams and ponds. He is also encouraging families to have just one krathong each to reduce waste. Alcohol, fireworks and sky lanterns are being discouraged.
Commercial krathongs, the ones you purchase on the roadside, are usually made from poly-styrene, pins and plastics to re-enforce them, leaving a dangerous cocktail of rubbish lurking around Thai waterways following each year’s celebrations.
Floating of krathongs won’t be allowed at six of the Bangkok parks this year – Suan Luang Rama IX, Queen Sirikit, Watchara Phirom, Benjakitti, Siri Phirom and Bueng Nong Bon.
Last year, Bangkok city workers cleared nearly a million krathong from waterways, nearly 95% of which were made from biodegradable materials, but the the rest contained foam, plastics and pins.
For a listing of Bangkok parks to visit for Loy Krathong fun and to keep up to date with plans, go to HERE.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
US downgrades delegation to ASEAN summits
The US is downgrading its participation in two Asia-Pacific summits in Bangkok next week, a move sure to disappoint Asian partners worried by China’s expanding influence.
US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Chile in November, but the most senior official from his administration, when Thailand hosts the annual East Asian Summit (EAS) and US-ASEAN Summit, will be Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, according to a White House statement.
Ross will lead the US delegation to an Indo-Pacific Business Forum comprising government officials and executives on the sidelines of the EAS. Trump has also named national security adviser Robert O’Brien as his special envoy to the summits.
David Stilwell, the State Department’s assistant secretary for East Asia and the Pacific, will attend, but the US delegation will be outranked by regional players like Japan, India and China.
Despite declaring Indo-Pacific “the single most consequential region for America’s future” in a report earlier this year, the Trump administration has steadily shrunk US presence at EAS and ASEAN gatherings.
Although Trump attended the US-ASEAN summit in Manila in 2017, he’s never attended a full EAS meeting. Vice President Mike Pence represented the US at the meetings in Singapore last year. In contrast, Barack Obama attended every US-ASEAN and East Asia summit from 2011, except for 2013 when he canceled due to a US government shutdown.
Asian diplomats say the lack of top U.S. representation in Bangkok is a significant, if unsurprising disappointment, in a region increasingly worried about China’s growing influence.
Diplomats and analysts say Trump’s absence in Bangkok will raise questions about US commitment to the region, especially after his withdrawal from the 11 nation Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement in 2017, shortly after taking office. Last year, Trump, currently embroiled in an impeachment inquiry, sent his VP in his place to APEC as well as the ASEAN and the East Asia summits.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
